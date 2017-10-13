A Hearty Chicken Stew Recipe, Plus 4 More Weeknight Dinners

It’s officially sweater weather, which means it’s time to dive into hearty home-cooking. This week, cozy up at home with easy recipes that make you forget about the chilly outdoors. A warming soup, indulgent pasta and a healthy vegetable-grain plate are just a few of the weeknight meals that will take you through the week with a smile on your face.

1 of 6 Previous Next Pin Email

Photo, Erik Putz. Thursday: Chicken and bean stew Ready in: 40 min. Serves: 4.

Packed with carrots, chicken, navy beans and spinach this is a hearty — and healthy — bowl of comfort food. Get the recipe.

Watch: How to make Thai sweet potato red curry soup