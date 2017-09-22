Advertisement
Recipe Collections

Roasted Spaghetti-Squash Lasagna, Plus 4 More Weeknight Meals

These recipes all get dinner on the table in an hour — or less. (And trust us — you’re definitely gonna want to try the lasagna.)

by

1 of 6

Previous
Next

Monday: Squash salad with pumpkin seeds

Ready in: 35 min. Serves: 4.
Start off the week with a power salad, rich in healthful ingredients. From quinoa and squash, to broccoli, romano beans and pumpkin seeds, it’s a filling and colourful meal. Get the recipe.

Previous
Next

Watch: How To Make Macaroni And Cheese With Butternut Squash
Resources