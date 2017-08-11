Recipe Collections

Cornmeal-Crusted Pickerel Plus 4 More Fast and Fresh Weeknight Dinners

Make the most of the last few weeks of summer with a dinner plan perfect for enjoying outdoors.

by

1 of 6

Previous
Next
Photo, Erik Putz.

Monday: Pasta with classic tomato sauce

Ready in: 25 min Serves: 4
This oh-so-simple tomato sauce is the only one you’ll ever need. Pair it with your favourite pasta for a light and satisfying summer meal. Get the recipe.

Previous
Next

More:
5 best tips for grilling fish
35 quick and easy summer dinner recipes
12 straight-from-the-freezer meals to bust hangry in a flash

Chatelaine Quickies: Roadside Fish tacos
Resources