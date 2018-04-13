25-Minute Primavera Pasta, Plus 4 More Weeknight Meals

1. Monday: Shrimp primavera pasta

Ready in: 25 min Serves: 4

This fresh update on primavera includes quick-cooking shrimp for a protein boost, tender-crisp asparagus and bright yellow peppers to make it a well-rounded (and fast) supper. Get this shrimp pasta recipe.

2. Monday: Chickpea falafel burger

Ready in: 25 min. Serves: 4.

Use kitchen staples like canned beans and oats to whip up these vegetarian-friendly burgers. Serve with a tahini sauce and our zesty parsley salad for a full mediterranean feast. Get this falafel burger recipe.

3. Wednesday: Five-spice pork medallions with pineapple salsa

Ready in: 40 min. Serves: 4.

Enjoy a flavourful meal without having to leave your kitchen, with spiced pork and a zippy pineapple salsa. Get this pork medallions recipe.

4. Thursday: Lemon-garlic chicken with spinach

Ready in: 45 min. Serves: 4.

Sometimes simple is best. Perfect example: this lemon-y chicken dinner where everything is cooked in one pan. Get this lemon-garlic chicken recipe.

5. Friday: Grilled steak tacos

Ready in: 20 min. Serves: 4.

It’s Friday! Celebrate the arrival of the weekend with steak tacos, done up with sliced avocado, tangy pico de gallo, and a squeeze of fresh lime. Get this steak taco recipe.

6. Dessert: Chocolate marble loaf