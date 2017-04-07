Recipe Collections

5 easy weeknight dinner recipes

Recipes to keep dinner fast, fresh and simple all week long.

by

1 of 6

Previous
Next
Photo, Erik Putz.

Monday: Indian vegetarian pizza with chickpeas

Ready in: 40 mins. Serves: 4.
It’s meatless Monday! A generous dose of curry and ginger means you’ll start your week on a flavourful note. Give this chickpea-and-naan pizza a try. Get the recipe

Previous
Next

More:
19 fresh asparagus recipes for every mood
18 spring pastas to start enjoying now
23 ways you can use an avocado, from breakfast to dinner and dessert
Resources