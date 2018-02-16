Roasted Cauliflower Tacos, Plus 4 More Easy Dinner Recipes

1. Monday: Cauliflower tacos

Ready in: 45 mins. Serves: 4.

Two dinners in one! Make these vegetarian tacos tonight, and whirl the remaining roasted cauliflower into a soup tomorrow. Get this cauliflower taco recipe.

2. Tuesday: Roasted cauliflower soup

Ready in: 30 mins. Serves: 4.

This rich and creamy soup is a comforting (and ultra-easy) mid-week meal. Top with Greek yogurt, crisp tortilla strips and crunchy pepitas for texture. Get this roasted cauliflower soup recipe.

3. Wednesday: Nutty chicken stew with squash

Ready in: 40 mins. Serves: 4.

For those days you’re craving a rich and hearty stew, but don’t have time to let it simmer for hours, this quick chicken version is a nice treat. Get this nutty chicken stew recipe.

4. Thursday: Pomegranate and spice beef wraps

Ready in: 35 mins. Serves: 4.

Spiced with cumin and cinnamon and topped with pomegranate seeds, these wraps are a delight. And the best part? Leftovers from today can be used in your pizza tomorrow night. Get this spiced beef wrap recipe.

5. Friday: Turkish pizza

Ready in: 25 mins. Serves: 4.

Made on naan bread, this spiced pizza can either be baked on the barbecue (if the weather is starting to cooperate) or in the oven, and requires little prep since you’re using yesterday’s leftovers. Get this Turkish pizza recipe.

6. Dessert: Gluten free brownies