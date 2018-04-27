15 Healthy Breakfasts Packed With Protein To Boost Your Morning Routine

1. Good morning breakfast salad

Salad for breakfast? This zesty meal is topped with avocados and smoked salmon, giving it plenty of protein to get you through the day. Get this breakfast salad recipe.

2. Maple custard oatmeal

This sweet maple oatmeal is thick like a custard and packed with protein thanks to the eggs that are whisked in with the milk. Get this maple custard oatmeal recipe.

3. Breakfast power bars

Just toss everything into a blender to get these no-bake breakfast bars. (Tuck one of these in your purse or gym bag and you’ll never buy the packaged ones again.) Get this breakfast power bar recipe.

4. Masala oatmeal

Why not try a savoury oatmeal in the morning? This recipe is made with veggie broth, instead of milk, curry paste, onions and tomatoes and each serving has 10 grams of protein to keep you full until lunch. Get this masala oatmeal recipe.

5. Protein-packed whole wheat pancakes

Cottage cheese adds lightness and protein to these low-sugar flapjacks. Get this whole-wheat pancake recipe.

6. Carrot cake custard oatmeal

Carrot cake for breakfast? This oatmeal, made with eggs, has lots of protein and vitamins (and a hint of your favourite dessert) to energize your morning routine. Get this carrot cake oatmeal recipe.

7. Crustless mini quiches

These mini quiches go perfectly with toasted English muffins, for an easy (and filling) breakfast sandwich. Get this mini quiche recipe.

8. Green goddess smoothie bowl

Simplify your morning with a smoothie bowl. This easy, eye-pleasing meal starts with yogurt and avocado, lettuce, apple and banana base (meaning it’s packed with protein, fibre and vitamins!). Get this green smoothie bowl recipe.

9. Chai custard oatmeal

Who needs a chai latte? With 13 grams of protein, this chai oatmeal has just enough kick to get you going in the mornings. Get this Chai custard oatmeal recipe.

10. Superfood baked granola recipe

We filled this baked granola with every superfood in the pantry. The result is a deliciously addictive mix that packs a whopping 10 grams of protein and 5 grams of fibre in every serving. Get this baked granola recipe.

11. Peanut butter and jam oatmeal

Nothing says breakfast quite like this! We combined the two for a perfectly rich, creamy and filling meal. Get this peanut butter and oatmeal recipe.

12. Banana-coconut toast

Forget avocado on toast. With 13 grams of protein and 8 grams of fibre, this is the smartest slice around. (And it takes only minutes to make!) Get this banana-coconut toast recipe.

13. Parmesan oatmeal with mushrooms and roasted squash

Tired of sweet oatmeal? This version is savoury, made with mushrooms, squash and parmesan and has 19 grams of protein in each serving. It’s practically dinner! Get this parmesan oatmeal recipe.

14. Easy eggs benedict with healthy hollandaise

Classic hollandaise is made with lots of butter, but we traded it for Greek yogurt with amazing results. And our favourite fast-food hash browns are usually deep fried, but we baked them instead and, wow, are they good! Get this easy eggs benedict recipe.

15. Pecan cranberry granola