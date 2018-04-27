Recipe Collections

15 Healthy Breakfasts Packed With Protein To Boost Your Morning Routine

Mornings are looking brighter with these easy, good-for-you meals.

Protein-rich pancakes, a colourful citrus salad, oatmeal remixes and super bowls are just a few of the recipes ready to amp up your morning routine. Ingredients like cottage cheese, oats, eggs, hemp hearts, flaxseeds, chia and spelt take these dishes into a new realm without losing any points on flavour or looks. Get inspired with the healthy breakfasts below:

Good morning breakfast salad
Watch: How to make maple custard oatmeal
