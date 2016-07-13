Ready in just 25 minutes, this fresh summer dinner is all about keeping things simple. Soft noodles, plus tender rounds of zucchini get a punch of flavour from green onions and a soy-vinegar-lime dressing. Get the recipe.
1. Start with skin-on fillets: they’re easiest to grill and eat. The best are firm fish like tuna, salmon, trout, black cod, halibut and snapper.
2. Grill fillets over medium, skin-side down. No need to flip them – just keep the lid closed so the barbecue stays hot.
3. To figure out cooking times, measure how thick each fillet is and grill about 5 min for every 1/2-in. Remember that fish continues to cook even after it comes off the grill, so serve immediately.
4. To remove without sticking, slide a thin metal spatula between the grill and the skin, then lift off. Or slip a flexible metal spatula between the crisp skin and flesh, and lift the fillet off, leaving the skin on the grill.
