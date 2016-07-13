11 easy recipes for grilled fish

Fire up the grill for more than burgers and steaks this summer.

Photo, Sian Richards.

Grilled trout and noodles

Ready in just 25 minutes, this fresh summer dinner is all about keeping things simple. Soft noodles, plus tender rounds of zucchini get a punch of flavour from green onions and a soy-vinegar-lime dressing. Get the recipe.

 Secrets of mouth-watering grilled fish

1. Start with skin-on fillets: they’re easiest to grill and eat. The best are firm fish like tuna, salmon, trout, black cod, halibut and snapper.

2. Grill fillets over medium, skin-side down. No need to flip them – just keep the lid closed so the barbecue stays hot.

3. To figure out cooking times, measure how thick each fillet is and grill about 5 min for every 1/2-in. Remember that fish continues to cook even after it comes off the grill, so serve immediately.

4. To remove without sticking, slide a thin metal spatula between the grill and the skin, then lift off. Or slip a flexible metal spatula between the crisp skin and flesh, and lift the fillet off, leaving the skin on the grill.

