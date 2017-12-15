Vegetarian Curry, Plus 4 More Easy Weeknight Meals

Make dinner one of the easiest tasks on your to-do list this week with these simple recipes. From a cozy vegetarian curry to a two-for one set of meals (making leftovers interesting!), we’ve got dinner covered.

Photo, Sian Richards. Monday: Paneer curry with potatoes and spinach Ready in: 40 mins. Serves: 4.

This curry dish uses paneer, a mild-flavoured fresh cheese with a texture similar to tofu, in place of meat. Get the recipe.

