Vegetarian Curry, Plus 4 More Easy Weeknight Meals

We’ve got you covered from Monday to Friday with easy and interesting meals — plus a hall-of-fame-worthy double-chocolate dessert.

by

Make dinner one of the easiest tasks on your to-do list this week with these simple recipes. From a cozy vegetarian curry to a two-for one set of meals (making leftovers interesting!), we’ve got dinner covered.

Photo, Sian Richards.

Monday: Paneer curry with potatoes and spinach

Ready in: 40 mins. Serves: 4. 
This curry dish uses paneer, a mild-flavoured fresh cheese with a texture similar to tofu, in place of meat. Get the recipe.

