30 Favourite Fall Recipes To Try Now

The season of frothy lattes, colourful roasted vegetables and rich soups has almost arrived, and we’re pretty excited.

Our first fall day may be a little warmer than usual this year, but thinking about new seasonal dishes — to warm us up as the weather cools — is no less exciting. From homemade lattes to warming soups, slow cooker stews and the best apple pie you’ve ever had (not kidding), it’s hard to bemoan the dipping temperatures with the feast fall recipes available.

Cozy spiced lattes

The chilly temps call for a clever hot drink, and this chai latte, inspired by one we tasted at Vancouver’s Granville Island Public Market, is equally warming. Don’t be put off by the butter: It’s the secret ingredient that makes this drink unforgettable. Get the recipe.

Watch: How to make Thai sweet potato red curry soup

