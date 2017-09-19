30 Favourite Fall Recipes To Try Now

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Our first fall day may be a little warmer than usual this year, but thinking about new seasonal dishes — to warm us up as the weather cools — is no less exciting. From homemade lattes to warming soups, slow cooker stews and the best apple pie you’ve ever had (not kidding), it’s hard to bemoan the dipping temperatures with the feast fall recipes available.
The chilly temps call for a clever hot drink, and this chai latte, inspired by one we tasted at Vancouver’s Granville Island Public Market, is equally warming. Don’t be put off by the butter: It’s the secret ingredient that makes this drink unforgettable. Get the recipe.