14 Easy Weeknight Stir-Fry Recipes

For fast, filling and flavourful weeknight meals fire up your wok and make one of these stellar stir fry recipes for dinner. From a lightened-up version of fried rice made with cauliflower to a spicy-sweet Kung pao chicken there are so many possibilities.

1 of 14 Previous Next Pin Email

Photo, Roberto Caruso. Pineapple-Pork fried rice In this twist on classic fried rice we pair pork with the tangy-sweet pineapple for a tropical finish. Get the recipe.

Related:

How to make a perfect stir-fry

One-pot mac and cheese plus 4 more family-friendly dinners

5 simple dinner recipes to make the week easier

Chatelaine Basics: Kung pao chicken stir fry: