Recipe Collections

13 easy, must-try muffin recipes

Get out your muffin tins and parchment paper, and start baking. From streusel-topped blueberry to dark and chocolatey, these muffins don’t disappoint.

Photo, Erik Putz.

Rhubarb muffins

Stash some extra rhubarb aside during the spring season so you can whip up a batch of these delish, moist muffins. Get the recipe.

