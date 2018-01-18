Recipe Collections

20 Pub-Style Snacks For Game Night

Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada is this weekend — and we’ve got all the viewing-party munchies for the hockey lovers in your home.

If you’re staying in to watch one of the eight hockey teams facing off this weekend, there’s no better time to make delicious snacks. From warm queso dip to jalapeño poppers and spicy fried chicken, there’s a snack for every craving. Get inspired below:

Celebrate Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada – Saturday January 20 – 1pmET/10amPT on Sportsnet & CBC.

Korean fried chicken wings recipe
20
Photos

