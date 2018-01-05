One-Dish Meals: 5 Easy Grain Bowls To Start 2018 Dinners Strong

With the right ingredients, a good-for-you dinner can be more satisfying than old faithfuls like meat and potatoes or saucy pasta. In these healthy grain bowls, you’ll find nutritious grains, peppery greens, tangy sauces and sweet roasted vegetables that make each bite one to savour.

Here’s a week of bowls to help start 2018 strong — without sacrificing on flavour:

1 of 6 Previous Next Pin Email

Photo, Erik Putz. Monday: Mediterranean quinoa bowl Ready in: 35 min. Serves: 4.

Cucumbers, tomatoes, chickpeas, hummus, tzatziki, avocado, quinoa and more come together in a sensational, healthy dinner bowl you can’t wait to dig into. Get the recipe for a Mediterranean quinoa bowl.

Watch: How to make one of our healthy grain bowls