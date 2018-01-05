10 Extra-Cheesy Lasagna Recipes To Combat The Deep Freeze

Lasagna is, arguably, the most delicious baked pasta, ever. And its layers of melty cheese, soft noodles and rich sauce definitely make it the coziest dish. This winter, here are 10 ways to indulge in this well-loved dish, from a one-pan lasagna — watch how it’s made below — to an ultra-classic made with homemade bolognese and a modern, vegetable-forward stuffed spaghetti squash (you won’t even miss the noodles):

1 of 10 Previous Next Pin Email

Photo, Erik Putz. Pumpkin lasagna Creamy layers of béchamel, spiced pumpkin and shredded mozzarella make this decadent a must-try for dinner tonight. Get the recipe for pumpkin lasagna.

Watch: How to make one-pan lasagna



