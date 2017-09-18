Recipe Collections

20 Cauliflower Recipes To Try This Fall

This cruciferous vegetable is a chameleon in the kitchen. From hummus to creamy soup or a fun take on vegetarian wings, it can be (almost) anything you want it to be.

Coming into season now, cauliflower is a superstar vegetarian ingredient. And, from gluten-free pizza crust, to rice and creamy hummus, there are tons of ways to use it in the kitchen. Here are just a few of our favourite ways:

Photo, Erik Putz.

Roasted cauliflower and leek pasta

Cold-weather comfort food to put a smile on your face: Penne rigate gets tossed with cream, parmesan, herbs and roasted veggies. Get the recipe.

Watch: How To Make Buffalo Cauliflower Wings
