11 Broccoli Recipes We Can’t Get Enough Of Right Now

Broccoli is a star ingredient during fall: and this versatile vegetable can do a lot of different things in the kitchen, whether it’s puréeing down into a cozy broccoli-cheddar soup to being the clever base of a creamy, nutty and entertaining-worthy hummus. Get inspired with 11 of our favourite recipes below:

Photo, Roberto Caruso. Broccoli hummus A nutty green vegetable hummus that works as an elegant appetizer or easy snack. Top with sesame seeds, pistachios, pepitas and chopped herbs for an herbaceous, crunchy finish. Get the recipe.

Watch: How to make one-pot pasta with broccoli, tomatoes and peas