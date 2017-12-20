Recipe Collections

7 Totally Tasty Holiday Stuffing Recipes

No matter how you cook it, this popular holiday side can take on a lot of flavour variations.

by

It’s a sometimes controversial side dish (to bake inside the turkey, or not to bake inside the turkey?), but either way you cook it, it’s always on the holiday menu. Here are seven ways to dish up this side over the holidays, from leek and hazelnut to ultra-savoury chestnut and sausage stuffing:

Photo, Erik Putz.

Leek, hazelnut and dried pear stuffing

Savoury and sweet with a hazelnut crunch, this is an elegant stuffing recipe to add to your holiday repertoire. Get the recipe.

