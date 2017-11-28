20 Buttery And Delicious Shortbread Cookies

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
We’ve been stocking up on butter for exactly this moment. As we head into prime-time baking season at the beginning of December, this cookie is topping our must-bake list. From our brand-new whipped shortbread cookie —s o light, so delicate and so delicious that we predict it will be our most popular cookie of the year — to comforting classics like our shortbread bars, these cookies will get you into the holiday spirit in no time.