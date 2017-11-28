Recipe Collections

20 Buttery And Delicious Shortbread Cookies

Nothing says the holidays quite like shortbread.

We’ve been stocking up on butter for exactly this moment. As we head into prime-time baking season at the beginning of December, this cookie is topping our must-bake list. From our brand-new whipped shortbread cookie —s o light, so delicate and so delicious that we predict it will be our most popular cookie of the year — to comforting classics like our shortbread bars, these cookies will get you into the holiday spirit in no time.

Photo, Roberto Caruso.

Whipped shortbread cookies

One of our most popular cookie recipes this year! Each bite of these delicate, buttery cookies melts in your mouth. Get the recipe.

Watch: How to make our ultimate shortbread cookies

