36 Ways To Build A Better Sandwich This Month

Trying to get back on track this month? From easy, packable sandwiches, to those that take lunch up a level (or two), here are our best sandwich recipes to help you navigate the second-hardest meal of the day.
Take your avocado-on-toast up a notch: roast a whole head of garlic and then mash it up to create a spread, add in the avocados and fresh heirloom tomatoes and voila! A drool-worthy, Instagram-ready lunch. Get the recipe.