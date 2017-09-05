Recipe Collections

36 Ways To Build A Better Sandwich This Month

A few fresh ingredients and creative upgrades make sandwiches something to look forward to.

by

Trying to get back on track this month? From easy, packable sandwiches, to those that take lunch up a level (or two), here are our best sandwich recipes to help you navigate the second-hardest meal of the day.

1 of 36

Previous
Next
Photo, Erik Putz.

Tomato-avocado toast

Take your avocado-on-toast up a notch: roast a whole head of garlic and then mash it up to create a spread, add in the avocados and fresh heirloom tomatoes and voila! A drool-worthy, Instagram-ready lunch. Get the recipe.

Previous
Next

Related:
5 ways to keep bread fresh for longer
Classic sandwich bread recipe
7 ways to make your grilled cheese

Resources