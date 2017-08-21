22 of our best pear and plum recipes for late summer

It may be late summer (sigh), but it’s also a glorious moment for the best produce of the season: every market stall is brimming with fresh delights. After corn and tomatoes, pears and plums are leading the charge, and we’re celebrating with a bounty of recipes. From vanilla-infused poached pears to a plum cobbler no one will be able to resist, here are 22 ways to savour two of the season’s brightest stars.

1 of 22 Previous Next Pin Email

Photo, Erik Putz. Plum cobbler The structured cobbler topping contrasts perfectly with the gooey plum and blackberry base, making it a dessert no one will be able to get enough of. Get the recipe.