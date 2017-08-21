22 of our best pear and plum recipes for late summer

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
It may be late summer (sigh), but it’s also a glorious moment for the best produce of the season: every market stall is brimming with fresh delights. After corn and tomatoes, pears and plums are leading the charge, and we’re celebrating with a bounty of recipes. From vanilla-infused poached pears to a plum cobbler no one will be able to resist, here are 22 ways to savour two of the season’s brightest stars.