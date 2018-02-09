Recipe Collections

Our 10 Best-Ever Pancake Recipes

Nothing says the weekend (or Tuesday night!) like a stack of fluffy pancakes. And with these recipes, breakfast goes from stovetop to tabletop in a flash.

Whether you’re thinking about weekend brunch or the ultimate breakfast-for-dinner treat (it is Pancake Tuesday next week), who doesn’t love a towering stack of pancakes dripping with maple syrup? From fluffy buttermilk pancakes to cinnamon-pumpkin cakes or protein-packed whole-wheat rounds, the real question is, which ones are you going to make?

Buttermilk pancakes
Watch: How to make pancakes at home
