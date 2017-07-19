Recipe Collections

16 kebabs you’ll want to try this summer

Stack those skewers all through grill season with flavourful, marinated meats and vegetables.

by

1 of 16

Previous
Next
Photo, Erik Putz.

Grilled Filipino pork skewers

You’d never guess that soda (the secret ingredient in this marinade) is what makes these pork skewers exceptionally tender. Get the recipe.

Previous
Next

Related:
Summer grilling guide
Classic steaks and how to grill them
5 best secrets for grilling chicken

Resources