20 Of Our Favourite Easter Brunch Recipes, Starting With Banana Bread Pancakes

Plus, hot cross buns, fancy French toast, cheesy strata and more. (Is it Sunday yet?)

Spice up brunch this weekend with a variety of old and new favourites. From traditional hot cross buns to warm waffles, a stack of (brand new!) banana bread pancakes or a cup of matcha chia pudding, there’s more than enough inspiration below to feed the whole family.

Banana bread pancakes
Easter brunch recipe classic: Fluffy cinnamon buns
