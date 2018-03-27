20 Of Our Favourite Easter Brunch Recipes, Starting With Banana Bread Pancakes

1. Banana bread pancakes

Rich banana bread pancakes loaded with walnuts and chocolate chips are a great addition to any brunch table. Get this banana bread pancakes recipe.

2. Matcha chia pudding

If you’re planning a big brunch menu, this pudding is ideal since it needs to be made ahead of time (and only requires a blender). Get this matcha chia pudding recipe.

3. Egg tarts with toast

Swing into spring with our modern take on traditional bacon and eggs. Get this egg tarts with toast recipe.

4. Hot cross buns

These buns are packed with fruit and sweet spices and marked with a cross to reflect the crucifixion. They were banned from being sold in Elizabethan England on any day except Good Friday because they are so indulgent. Get this hot cross buns recipe.

5. Cloud eggs

Impress your holiday brunch guests with these delightfully fluffy, trendy eggs. Get this cloud eggs recipe.

6. Braided Mini-Egg loaves

Italian and Greek cuisines both feature a braided Easter bread dotted with colour-tinted hen’s eggs. Although we love the classic recipe, we’re partial to tucking candied eggs into these mini loaves just after baking for a hit of chocolate. Get this braided Mini-Egg loaves recipe.

7. Classic French toast

Top your toast with a hint of cinnamon and nutmeg, or when in season, these fresh fruits are our current obsession: vanilla-infused roasted plums. Get this classic French toast recipe.

8. French onion tart

Go gourmet with brunch this weekend. This golden brunch tart is an irresistible blend of flavours that no one will want to miss! Get this French onion tart recipe.

9. Maple-fennel bacon

Calling all bacon-lovers, this one’s for you. We’ve upped the ante with this brunch essential, making an old favourite new again. Get this maple-fennel bacon recipe.

10. Minty melon salad with burrata cheese

Fresh fruit comes alive under mint, basil and creamy burrata cheese. Get this minty melon salad with burrata cheese recipe.

11. Crisp melon and tomato salad

Take ripe, juicy fruit to tasty new heights with this delicious and fragrant salad course. Get this crisp melon and tomato salad recipe.

12. Sweet onion, orange and almond salad

Add a little extra green to your plate and serve this light citrus salad alongside our baked 3-cheese tomato strata (they complement each other beautifully). Get this sweet onion, orange and almond salad recipe.

13. French-toast sandwiches with raspberry cream

Our sinfully rich version of this brunch staple is sandwiched around a creamy filling ahead of time and bakes in the oven, leaving you lots of time to enjoy the party. Get this French-toast sandwiches with raspberry cream recipe.

14. Sunny-side-up tart

Super simple and delicious, this savoury tart is a show-stopping brunch dish everyone will love. Get this sunny-side-up tart recipe.

15. Caramelized-onion tart with asparagus

Asparagus, light cheese and caramelized onions make this tart a richly flavoured bite-sized snack. Get this caramelized-onion tart with asparagus recipe.

16. Baked three cheese and tomato strata

If you love bruschetta and garlic bread, you will love this strata. The cheeses and tomatoes are cooked into the bread so there’s no worry of toppings falling off as you indulge. Get this baked three cheese and tomato strata recipe.

17. Caramel-pecan sticky buns

Brunch wouldn’t be the same without a sweet and decadent treat to savour. This easy recipe is overflowing with brown sugar and pecans, it may just be a new family favourite! Get this caramel-pecan sticky buns recipe.

18. Spring-herb popovers

Packed with fresh spring herbs and buttery Yorkshire pudding flavour, these irresistible popovers are perfect for serving (and impressing guests) at brunch or dinner. Get this spring-herb popovers recipe.

19. Easy pancakes

Whisk up a super-easy pancake batter with our versatile all-purpose baking mix. Get this easy pancakes recipe. For eight more pancake recipes, click here.

20. Blackberry waffles