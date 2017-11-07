23 Beet Recipes That Add A Ton Of Colour And Flavour To Your Plate

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
How to buy and store beets
Choose small to medium-sized beets. The skins may be rough and should be dry. If beets still have their greens attached, trim and save separately (they can be sautéed or added to salads). Wrap beets loosely in paper towel and keep in the fridge for up to several weeks.
How to prep and use beets Raw: Peel beets, then cut into sticks for crudités, thinly slice on a mandoline or grate into salads, slaws and baked goods.
Roast: Wrap beets individually in foil, then roast on a baking sheet at 400F for 1 hour. Let cool enough to handle. As you unwrap each beet, use the foil to rub the beetand peel off the skin. Slice and drizzle with extra- virgin olive oil and chopped tarragon or chives for a simple side, or add to salads or sandwiches.
Boil: Peel first, then boil until beets pierce easily with a knife (25 to 45 min). Toss with olive oil, orange zest and salt for a side dish, or add to salads or smoothies.