23 Beet Recipes That Add A Ton Of Colour And Flavour To Your Plate

Photo, Roberto Caruso. Beef and beet borscht This borscht gets its bright, rich hue from beets and shredded red cabbage. It’s also a great meal for leftovers — the flavours continue to develop and improve overnight! Get the recipe.

Beets 101

How to buy and store beets

Choose small to medium-sized beets. The skins may be rough and should be dry. If beets still have their greens attached, trim and save separately (they can be sautéed or added to salads). Wrap beets loosely in paper towel and keep in the fridge for up to several weeks.

How to prep and use beets

Raw: Peel beets, then cut into sticks for crudités, thinly slice on a mandoline or grate into salads, slaws and baked goods.

Roast: Wrap beets individually in foil, then roast on a baking sheet at 400F for 1 hour. Let cool enough to handle. As you unwrap each beet, use the foil to rub the beet and peel off the skin. Slice and drizzle with extra- virgin olive oil and chopped tarragon or chives for a simple side, or add to salads or sandwiches.

Boil: Peel first, then boil until beets pierce easily with a knife (25 to 45 min). Toss with olive oil, orange zest and salt for a side dish, or add to salads or smoothies.

