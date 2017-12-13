Advertisement
12 Essential, No-Fail Holiday Recipes (Including The Ultimate Mashed Potatoes)

There are a few holiday dishes that every cook should have in their repertoire — and these recipes deliver every time.

Sometimes, simplicity is best. This batch of classics gives you everything you want for your dinner table this holiday — and then some. Get inspired with our best-ever mashed potatoes, turkey stuffing, glazed ham recipe and more in the gallery below:

Photo, Erik Putz.

The perfect cheese straws

For crisp, savoury snacks, use all-butter puff pastry, thawed overnight in the fridge. Tip: Press finely grated parmesan into the pastry with a rolling pin. Get the recipe.

