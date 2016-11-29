What’s more fun than a cookie exchange with food-obsessed friends? This year, Chatelaine magazine sent our favourite new Holiday Cookie recipes to some of Canada’s top bakers, and they returned in kind. Now, we get to share those recipes with our readers.

Between celebrated pastry chef Nadége Nourian’s gingerbread cookies, and the Bite Me More sisters’ zesty lemon-filled sandwich cookies, this year’s holiday baking just got a lot more delicious. Check out the goodies they and other kitchen superstars shared with us in the collection below.