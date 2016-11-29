Holiday cookie recipes from 5 of our favourite Canadian foodies

We traded recipes with some of Canada’s top cookie talent — and now we’re sharing them with you.

4

What’s more fun than a cookie exchange with food-obsessed friends? This year, Chatelaine magazine sent our favourite new Holiday Cookie recipes to some of Canada’s top bakers, and they returned in kind. Now, we get to share those recipes with our readers.

Between celebrated pastry chef Nadége Nourian’s gingerbread cookies, and the Bite Me More sisters’ zesty lemon-filled sandwich cookies, this year’s holiday baking just got a lot more delicious. Check out the goodies they and other kitchen superstars shared with us in the collection below.

1 of 5

Previous
Next

Bobbette and Belle’s pecan linzer cookies

Get the recipe.

Previous
Next

4 comments on “Holiday cookie recipes from 5 of our favourite Canadian foodies

  1. What is “Baker’s” flour? I have never heard of this. Thanks!

    Reply

    • I read your positng and was jealous

      Reply

    • Such an imessprive answer! You’ve beaten us all with that!

      Reply

  2. I told my grtahmonder how you helped. She said, “bake them a cake!”

    Reply

Leave a comment

Sign in to comment.

Resources