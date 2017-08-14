Lobster Potato Chips? We Blind-Tasted 9 New Flavours, For Science

Canadians don’t shy away from bold chip flavours — after all, we’re notorious for our love of ketchup chips — but the current volume of options is starting to make the chip aisle a little daunting.

Gone are the days when “Aged Cheddar” was the most sophisticated flavour in the aisle. Now, you can dive into Lobster, Donair or Mozzarella N’ Marinara — one Pringles variety even keeps the flavour a secret, offering a hefty cash prize for anyone who can correctly guess the flavour of their mystery chip.

But can these new chip varieties really deliver on their ambitious — and often highly specific — flavour promises. Can the taste of a BLT sandwich or a lobster dinner really be captured in a humble chip?

Chatelaine staff tried nine varieties (including a few yet-to-be released flavours) in a blind taste test. The goal: to see if the stated flavours rang true — and to take a stab at the Pringle’s secret “Mystery” chip seasoning. Staffers tested the chips independently to avoid influencing each other, and gave their best flavour guess for each.

Some guesses were dead on — congrats to the loaded hot dog chip (really!) — while others left tasters stumped, demanding to know what the heck they were eating.

To find out if a donair-flavoured chip actually tastes like donair, scroll through our gallery below.

Covered Bridge Loaded Hot Dog A couple of people nailed this flavour right away — and most people were at least in the ballpark (sorry, had to say it).

Our Guesses: Hot dog! BBQ ribs Mustard Buffalo wing Steak Smokey lime Hot dog condiments

2. Ruffles Mozzarella N’ Marinara This chip reminded tasters of their favourite comfort foods — and Ruffles’ rippled texture was the perfect vehicle for the hearty flavour. Our Guesses: Cheddar cheese Garlic aioli Cheesy mashed potato Pizza

3. Lay’s BLT ( Available November 5th) This chip captured the zingy flavour of mayo, but tasters didn’t pick up on the ‘B’, ‘L’, or ‘T’ part of the sandwich. Our Guesses: Lobster roll Mustard Cheddar and chive Sour cream and chives

4. Lay’s Sizzlin’ Szechuan (not yet released) Tasters picked up on the sweet and spicy flavours in the Szechuan chip — good for those who like their chips with a bit of a kick! Our Guesses: Sweet curry Sweet onion and cheese Butter chicken Sriracha Jalapeno popper

5. Pringles Mystery Flavour The mystery chip was a crowd-pleaser, although we’re still stumped on what the secret flavour is (there is definitely something cheesy in there). Our Guesses : Parmesan and marinara Loaded potato Nacho cheese Cup of noodles Sour cream and onion Buttered cheese popcorn

6. Covered Bridge Atlantic Lobster This chip embodied the salt water aroma of the East Coast more so than the rich, buttery taste of lobster. Our Guesses: Sea salt Shrimp Honey garlic

7. Neal Brothers Montreal Steak Spice Tasters were quick to pick up on the classic savoury seasoning, and even detected the flavour of dill as well. Our Guesses: Pepper steak Montreal Steak Spice Pepper-dill pickle Roast chicken Caesar cocktail Roast chicken

8. Covered Bridge Greco Donair The famous meat, pita and sweet garlic sauce combo is a hard one to replicate in a chip — people were way off on this one. Our Guesses: Gravy Roast chicken Veggie dip Wasabi-honey Fried chicken Poutine

9. Neal Brothers Vij’s Dehli-licious Neal Brothers’ collaboration with Indian-Canadian chef Vij Vikram brought the flavour in a big way, reminding tasters of their favourite curry, dal and noodle dishes. Our Guesses: Singapore noodles Curry Chickpea garam masala Barbecue onion Next

