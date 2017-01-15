Each week, as the co-host of Rogers Hometown Hockey, Tara Slone tours the country in search of Canada’s most compelling hockey stories. As much as Tara has a passion for all things sticks, blades and pucks, she also has a passion for all things sweet, savoury and delicious. So as she travels from province to province, Tara will send us her favourite food finds in each Canadian town. This month, she adds her favourite dishes from Moose Jaw, Petawawa, Milton and Stratford to the list.

Stop 12: Moose Jaw, SK The dish: A steamy Thai noodle soup You might not think of Thai food as the go-to in a prairie city, but that's exactly what the consensus was when we asked residents what we needed to try during our visit. It turns out that the Guway T'eaw at Nit's Restaurant — a noodle soup with chicken and special spices — was the perfect antidote to the sub-zero January temperatures in beautiful Moose Jaw.

