6 more ways to use your salad spinner

4. To clean leeks.
Leeks can be difficult to dry after they’ve been rinsed and chopped. Use the salad spinner to dry them fuss-free, and they’re ready to use.
5. To drain and dry pasta.
Cook your pasta as per package instruction, then drain and spin in your salad spinner. This will dry your pasta perfectly for your pasta salads (the dressing will stick to the pasta rather than pool at the bottom of your bowl!).
6. To strain moisture from zucchini.
Instead of using your hands to squeeze out moisture from grated zucchini, use a salad spinner. It’s faster and more effective.