6 more ways to use your salad spinner

Salad spinners are useful for the usual things: drying your salad greens, herbs and fruits. But it can also be used in six other handy ways, that make it a much more valuable tool in the kitchen:

1. To remove excess moisture from grated potatoes.

Grate your potatoes into long strands and use the salad spinner to remove excess moisture.

2. To defrost shrimp.

Defrost and dry your frozen shrimp using a salad spinner; it’s a fast way to speed up the dinner prep when you’re running behind.

3. To dry broccoli florets.

Don’t let water get trapped inside broccoli’s florets. Wash and dry them in your salad spinner and they’ll be ready for anything.

4. To clean leeks.

Leeks can be difficult to dry after they’ve been rinsed and chopped. Use the salad spinner to dry them fuss-free, and they’re ready to use.

5. To drain and dry pasta.

Cook your pasta as per package instruction, then drain and spin in your salad spinner. This will dry your pasta perfectly for your pasta salads (the dressing will stick to the pasta rather than pool at the bottom of your bowl!).

6. To strain moisture from zucchini.

Instead of using your hands to squeeze out moisture from grated zucchini, use a salad spinner. It’s faster and more effective.

