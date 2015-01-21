How to cook a perfect steak indoors

I’ll be the first to sport a parka and boots and face the elements on a cold January night if it means a juicy steak for dinner. However, there are times when you just want steak without having to bundle up.
The classic method of pan-cooking a steak involves searing it for about two minutes per side in a hot pan, then sliding that pan into a hot oven to continue cooking. This method works reasonably well, but when dealing with thicker cuts they tend to cook unevenly; dry on the outer edges and undercooked in the centre. In order to correct this, it’s time for a little rethink.
The method below begins in the oven and finishes in the pan. Slow-roasting the steak first allows heat to evenly penetrate the meat, giving the interior a chance to begin cooking without overcooking the outside. It’s crucial that the meat is roasted on a rack, allowing all the surfaces to be exposed to air. This helps to dry the surface in preparation for pan-searing, which will result in an unbelievably delicious crust on the steak. Give it a try, you’ll love it. And who knows – maybe next summer you won’t even bother dragging the barbecue back out again.
Related: 10 ways to update barbecued steak
Perfect Grill-less Steak
Prep: 10 min
Total time: 35 min
Ingredients
- 2 10-12 oz strip loin steaks, 11/2-inches thick
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 1/2 tsp kosher salt
- freshly ground pepper
Instructions
- PREHEAT oven to 250F. Place steaks on a rack over a baking sheet. Rub with 1 tbsp oil and season with salt and pepper. Roast steaks in the centre of the oven for about 20 minutes for medium-rare. Remove from oven.
- HEAT oil in a medium skillet over high heat. Add steaks and sear until deep brown and crisp, about 3 minutes a side. Hold the steak on their sides and cook the edges for 1 min per side. Remove to rack and let rest for 10 min. Slice and enjoy.
This brings up the issue of properly browning or searing meat. The purpose of browning meat is to create flavour. Whether you’re browning steak or ground beef, you’re building flavour with that caramelization. Here are a few essentials when it comes to properly browning meat:
- Preheat the pan: If you don’t hear a “tsssss” when you add your meat to the pan, it isn’t hot enough. Remove the meat and wait until your pan is hotter.
- Avoid cold meat in a hot pan: We aren’t always comfortable bringing meat to room temperature, but at the very least take your meat out of the fridge 15 minutes before you intend to cook it. If the centre of your meat is cold, it will be undercooked when the exterior is cooked.
- Pat your meat dry: Oil and water don’t like each other. When meat is wet and enters a hot oiled pan, a layer of water between the pan and the meat prevents it from colouring. Pat your meat as dry as you can get it before seasoning it and adding it to the pan.
- Season, season, season: Salt serves two functions when it comes to browning meat. First, salt brings out the flavour in the meat. Second, the salt helps caramelize the meat, forming that crispy crust you’re looking for. Pat your meat as dry as you can, then rub it with oil to form a seal. Season well with salt and pepper, then add to pan.
- Use high heat: We are often too intimidated to use the high setting on our stovetop for anything other than boiling water. This is that time. You need a HOT pan to properly sear meat. The hotter the pan, the more the caramelization and colour. A pan that isn’t hot enough will take too long to form a crust and will begin cooking the inner layer of the meat at an improper temperature. This is what I like to refer to a “rubber chicken’ syndrome.
More recipes for cooking steak indoors:
Steak with brandied roquefort sauce
Dijon-crusted flank steak
Dill and mushroom steak
Chatelaine’s favourite steak recipes:
1 of 12
Classic steak with spicy thai sauce
Not all upgrades need to take you far outside of the box. Sometimes a good-quality steak and a light drizzle of green sauce works, too. Get the recipe.
Update
Is that really 250 deg? Seems barely warm…
livinthedream on
R u not cleared. If U not understand this post u can try to understand by Videos
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jilmsSlIYTs
Chicago Steak Company on
This is a great recipe. Just tried it for the first time and the steaks came out a perfect medium. I used a marinade and this made for a nice seared coating. I left the steaks in the oven for about 23 minutes because they were pretty thick, but 20 minutes would have been plenty of time. I highly recommend this.
Sherri on
I had an EPIC FAIL on this recipe. 250 degrees is possible, but my steak just wasn’t very nice. I will go back to the old model of sear and bake.
magirl on
Hi Kristen: Based on the previous 2 comments, is it possible to tell us what the internal temperature of the steaks should be? I would use an instant read themometer for this.
Donna.Preston on
Hi there,
Kristen took a look at your questions and comments – 250F is the right temperature. If it helps, you could use a thermapen instant thermometer to check the internal temp. It may be a little more or less than 20-25 minutes depending on your oven.
For medium-rare, it should be about 90 degrees. About 100 for more medium to well. This recipe is also for thick steaks, 1 1/2 inches.
Have faith…it works!
– Chatelaine Team
Heather MacMullin on
The steak was fantastic!! When it came out of the oven it still looked raw, but after searing itfor 3 minutes each side it was absolutely perfect, rare but not raw. i’ve done it before, searing then putting in a 400 degree oven but your way produces a much tenderer steak! Thank-you so much for this method. We live in the west and my husband really doesn’t want to barbeque when it is -30 outside. i’ve done this twice since reading about it. THANK-YOU
patquilt on
You must mean 250 Celsuis not Farenheit. You can’t “roast” a steak at 250F.
L. on
I’ve been doing steaks like this for a long time. They are unbelievably tender, juicy and delicious. I use 275 F (not Celsius) for about 18 minutes for rare and 25-28 minutes for my partner (medium well). The key is bringing the meat to room temp first and then the hot hot pan. Put your exhaust fan on and go for it. Don’t forget to let it rest after the sear.
segyyz on
Did you read the instructions in their entirety? Step of 2 of the directions say to “add steaks [to a hot pan] and sear until deep brown and crisp, about 3 minutes a side.”
Colossus on
The results were delightful, but I’m still trying to decide whether it was worth smoking up my whole house for it. Pan was hot, hot, hot! Too hot? I was thrilled to use the steaks I had, but I was very concerned about whether the sprinkler system would kick on!
Jilian on
Tonight I tried this for the first time, FANTASTIC. The steak was perfect. I bought a 1.5″ thick NY Strip, cooked it until the interior temp was 91 degrees, then fried it in a very hot skillet with 2 or 3 TBS olive oil for 3 minutes per side. (make sure that you have a kitchen fan that vents to the outside). I then let it rest for 10 minutes and it was a perfect medium rare from edge to edge. I will try some of my recipes for seasoning the steak over the next month or so. THANK YOU, THANK YOU.
Panman on
Omit the salt until nearly finished cooking. Salt dries meat
Laurie on
Great article about How to cook a steak indoors. i think when a people see it and try then he or she done well . if any one see How to cook a steak indoors video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jilmsSlIYTs
Chicago Steak Company on
Great Article about How to cook a perfect steak indoors but If u post a embed Youtube Video I think U post is Great. If u think This Video Link is perfect for cooking a steak u used this video in your post…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jilmsSlIYTs
Chicago Steak Company on
A great way to ruin a steak
Doug on
I assume the recipe is with the oven set to broil?
jesse on
This is a terrible recipe. I followed the instructions and it was dry and overcooked. 20 minutes is far to long for steak to be cooking at 250° F.
Mitchell on
Huge FAIL…there is no way a temperature of 250 will cook anything passed RAW in 20 minutes!! It’s now going on an hour with four beautiful strip loins that are likely going to be ruined. STAY AWAY FROM THIS RECIPE!!!!!!
Roger on
I have never cooked a steak before and followed this recipe last night. It turned out PERFECT. The notes at the bottom were very helpful for a first timer. Thanks!
Bowler on
Since grill season is over I went searching for a new indoor oven method. On my first try this method worked perfectly! My steak was only one inch thick so I adjusted the oven time to 19 minutes. Fantastic! Best indoor steak I ever cooked. Only negative was smoke due to no exhaust fan….ha ha.
Mark on
I’ve tried and tried to pan sear steaks ut I smoke out the house almost immediately. How do people do this without needlessly getting the boys in red to gear up and hurry over?
Trevor on
Thank you so much for this post. First time I’ve ever made steak & it was a hit!
Lori on
that’s good, thanks for sharing,.. I think this is great blog
http://www.ML8Pv5qTtz.com/ML8Pv5qTtz
Patience Galapon on
Love a slow-roasting juicy steak… Life is short… and “HAPPINESS 24/7” should be the goal. Am I right? I am an entertainer and I see a lot of people struggle in their relationships. My job, is simply to make em’ smile and dig the cool music for a few hours and that’s it. But to create Happiness 24/7 is something entirely different; and that’s why I wanted to create an online community to review and discuss great relationship content here with others. Discover how you can indeed attract the right person and finally find that great relationship you’ve always dreamed of. Now go get yours before it’s too late and the party is over: http://happiness247blog.wordpress.com.
Louis on
A TALE OF COLOURS
http://www.xcols0i1B9.com/xcols0i1B9
Carlota Crudup on
Sounds like some people didn’t read the ENTIRE directions… must be guys… 😉 FANTASTIC.
Sarah on
Everything was going great, the steak looked great and smelled even better, until I left it in the pan for just 2 minutes on High Heat. I resisted the urge to use a low to medium heat for the sake of following directions and totally charred the bottom of my steak. I don’t think the high heat is necessary. I didn’t flip it and the side that wasn’t charred tasted great. So proceed with caution on the stove top.
Greg on
I simply had to appreciate you once again. I’m not certain the things I could possibly have sorted out in the absence of those techniques discussed by you concerning such a area of interest. Completely was the troublesome matter for me personally, nevertheless seeing the specialised approach you resolved the issue forced me to weep with delight. Now i’m happy for the information and thus expect you really know what an amazing job you’re accomplishing instructing people today through your webblog. More than likely you’ve never encountered all of us.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h8KLgbDweZU
olive green fascinator on
I simply wished to thank you very much again. I’m not certain what I would’ve undertaken in the absence of these recommendations provided by you regarding this problem. It has been an absolute daunting situation in my circumstances, nevertheless spending time with the well-written approach you processed that took me to jump for delight. I’m thankful for this information as well as hope you really know what a powerful job that you are doing teaching the rest by way of a site. I’m certain you haven’t encountered any of us.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h8KLgbDweZU
lime green wedding hats on
Thanks , I’ve just been looking for information approximately this subject for a while and yours is the best I’ve came upon till now. But, what about the conclusion? Are you certain in regards to the source?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hQbzU5nOILM
turquoise fascinator on
fantastic issues altogether, you just gained a new reader. What would you suggest about your put up that you made a few days in the past? Any certain?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0Jb0bNCn5CI
navy blue fascinator headband on
Caramelization and the Maillard Reaction are two different (though similar) things. Frequent references to ‘caramelizing the meat’ in this article make it seem dubious at best.
Joe Skin on
Just tried this last night. Follow these instructions, and it will come out fantastic! Thank you!
Patrick on
You wouldn’t think a steak could be cooked to such perfection in the oven and on the stove but following these instructions (depending on steak thickness) will get you an amazing steak every time, it’s ridiculous. I’ve used this many times and I love it. I haven’t even had a steak off a grill taste this good before and I’ve had quite a few.
Adam N on