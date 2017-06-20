The ice cream that took over Instagram: Charcoal soft-serve hits Toronto

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
iHalo Krunch opened its doors across from Trinity Bellwoods Park on June 17, serving four signature soft ice cream flavours in charcoal black cones made in-house from coconut husks. Black on Black is made of coconut charcoal; Ube Haze is an ube-infused purple soft serve; Meet Your Matcha is made with green tea; and Bean There Done That is a vanilla-bean soft serve. You swirl any of these four flavours together to create a tasty (and Insta-worthy) treat.
Based on the first reviews, it looks like the ube-charcoal swirl is currently the most popular order.