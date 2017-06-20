The ice cream that took over Instagram: Charcoal soft-serve hits Toronto

A post shared by Anastasiia (@tasiaermakova) on Jun 17, 2017 at 11:39am PDT

Attention all Instagram-obsessed ice cream-addicts: charcoal ice cream has hit Toronto.

iHalo Krunch opened its doors across from Trinity Bellwoods Park on June 17, serving four signature soft ice cream flavours in charcoal black cones made in-house from coconut husks. Black on Black is made of coconut charcoal; Ube Haze is an ube-infused purple soft serve; Meet Your Matcha is made with green tea; and Bean There Done That is a vanilla-bean soft serve. You swirl any of these four flavours together to create a tasty (and Insta-worthy) treat.

Based on the first reviews, it looks like the ube-charcoal swirl is currently the most popular order.

