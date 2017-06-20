Advertisement
The ice cream that took over Instagram: Charcoal soft-serve hits Toronto

Have you been trying to find Instagram-worthy charcoal ice cream in Toronto? Look no further: iHalo Krunch is here to fulfill all your goth soft-serve needs

Attention all Instagram-obsessed ice cream-addicts: charcoal ice cream has hit Toronto.

iHalo Krunch opened its doors across from Trinity Bellwoods Park on June 17, serving four signature soft ice cream flavours in charcoal black cones made in-house from coconut husks. Black on Black is made of coconut charcoal; Ube Haze is an ube-infused purple soft serve; Meet Your Matcha is made with green tea; and Bean There Done That is a vanilla-bean soft serve. You swirl any of these four flavours together to create a tasty (and Insta-worthy) treat.

Based on the first reviews, it looks like the ube-charcoal swirl is currently the most popular order.

