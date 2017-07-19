This 10-minute grilled pizza recipe is the pizza of your dreams

Pizza is tricky business. I’ve tried making my own dough and sauce, topping it with expensive ingredients and experimenting with oven temperatures, but no matter what I do, I’m never happy. So when Chatelaine published this grilled pizza recipe, I was skeptical. And I was wrong. In under 30 minutes, I was devouring not only the best pizza I’d ever cooked, but one of the best pizzas I’d ever eaten. It’s now one of my favourite recipes. Here’s why:

1. You don’t need to turn on the oven. It’s the summer and it’s hot. A barbecue is your best friend. (A cold lagerita is a close second.)

2. There are few ingredients. The toppings are simple, bright and fresh: tomatoes, cheese, olives and prosciutto. There’s no sauce involved here — just some olive oil. Forget making your own dough; buy it from the store. Just one ball makes four pizzas and the barbecue will give it a Neapolitan-style char. If I’m cooking just for my husband and myself, I use half a ball of dough and stick the other half in the freezer.

3. It takes no time at all. Instead of grating cheese, you slice mozzarella, which saves loads of time (and your knuckles). The pizza itself cooks in under 10 minutes. Most of the ingredients go on at the very end — only the tomato and cheese get cooked.

4. It’s an impress-your-guests kind of dish. There’s a moment when you start grilling the dough and it puffs up like a balloon that draws gets serious oohs and aahs from your friends. So I make sure everyone’s outside, with an unobstructed sightline of the barbecue, when I’m grilling. The end result looks just like the magazine photo. Here’s mine:

Guys, I just grilled pizza! @chatelainemag recipe, natch. A photo posted by Carley Fortune (@carleyfortune) on May 17, 2015 at 4:16pm PDT

The best part: Because this pizza is so easy to make and tastes restaurant-quality, you’ll seem like the world’s most relaxed and skilled host.

Want to give it a shot? You can find our grilled pizza recipe here.

