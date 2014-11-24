Zesty Aztec soup for Meatless Monday
Prep 20 min
Total 30 min
Makes 4 Servings
Akin to a deconstructed Mexican dip with all the fixings. Add tortilla chips to the bottom of individual bowls, then pour the vegetarian soup over and serve immediately.
Ingredients
1 tsp
4
garlic cloves, minced
3/4 cup
chopped cilantro stems
1 to 2 tbsp
finely chopped chipotles in adobo sauce
660-mL bottle
strained tomatoes
1/2 tsp
3 cups
3 cups
crumbled tortilla chips
1
small sweet onion, diced
1
tomato, seeded and diced
1
avocado, peeled, pitted and diced
1/2 cup
grated cheddar
1/3 cup
1/2 cup
chopped cilantro
1
lime, quartered
Instructions
- Heat a large saucepan over medium-high. Add oil, then garlic. Cook until garlic starts to brown, about 15 sec. Add cilantro stems and chipotles. Stir constantly for 1 min. Add tomatoes, salt and water. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to medium-low. Simmer, stirring occasionally, for 10 min. Strain soup though a sieve into a large pot. Discard stems.
- Divide tortilla chips among 4 bowls. Pour hot soup over chips. Top with onion, tomato, avocado, cheddar, sour cream and cilantro. Serve immediately with a wedge of lime.
Nutrition
Calories 435
Protein 9 g
Carbohydrates 46 g
Fat 25 g
Fibre 7 g
Sodium 922 mg
Wine Pairings
Zesty Tortilla soup – pair it with: A New World white. While many sauvignon blancs from New Zealand are one dimensional, winemaker Ruud Maasdam makes Marlborough wines with nice complexity. Citrus and tropical fruit nuances in this one are a natural fit with savoury soups. Our pick: Staete Landt Map Maker Sauvignon Blanc, New Zealand, $20.
Issue: March 2013
Posted: Updated Nov 24, 2014
Why are you still using canola oil in your recipes? This is one of the top worst oils you could use. I think you know that.
Anne on
I can’t believe all of the high sodium 922 mg & 435 calories in this soup! I make a healthier soup that is very low in sodium & calories! With the amount of calories & sodium you use people will not live long1
Patricia Brennan on
What a load of rubbish!. All Americans add cheddar cheese and sour cream to anything and they name it “Mexican”. It’s ridiculous. We never use cheddar cheese in Mexico because we make our own and have such a huge selection for our traditional recipes. I suppose they all think “taco bell” is Mexican food. How absurd. I guess it’s okay for them because they have no culture or cuisine of their own, since they’re only escapees from England. They borrow culture and cuisine from other countries and then distort them horribly.
William on