Red lentil curry

Pair it with: A right-on Rhône.

A slam dunk when it comes to earthy Moroccan spicing, this organic blend of grenache blanc, clairette and bourboulenc has a complex profile of orchard blossom, Golden Delicious apple and ripened quince.

Our pick: Chapoutier Belleruche Blanc Côtes-du-Rhône, France, $15.

