Moroccan lentil stew
Prep 10 min
Total 45 min
Makes 4 Servings
Enjoy a taste of Morocco at dinner tonight with a stew that pairs dynamic spices with healthy legumes to create a low-calorie, high-protein meal.
Ingredients
2 tsp
1
medium onion, finely chopped
2 tbsp
Madras curry paste
1 cup
red lentils, rinsed
3 cups
796-mL can
diced tomatoes
1/2 tsp
1/4 cup
slivered toasted almonds
1/4 cup
chopped parsley
Instructions
- HEAT a large saucepan over medium-high. Add canola oil, then the onion. Cook, stirring often, until onion is soft, about 3 min. Add Madras curry paste, red lentils and water. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low. Simmer, partially covered, until lentils are tender and have absorbed all the liquid, about 30 min.
- ADD diced tomatoes to lentils along with salt. Gently boil, uncovered, until stew reduces slightly, 5 to 10 min. Garnish with slivered almonds and parsley.
Nutrition
Calories 294
Protein 16 g
Carbohydrates 37 g
Fat 11 g
Fibre 9 g
Sodium 539 mg
Excellent source of Iron
Wine Pairings
Red lentil curry
Pair it with: A right-on Rhône.
A slam dunk when it comes to earthy Moroccan spicing, this organic blend of grenache blanc, clairette and bourboulenc has a complex profile of orchard blossom, Golden Delicious apple and ripened quince.
Our pick: Chapoutier Belleruche Blanc Côtes-du-Rhône, France, $15.
Filed under
Issue: March 2014
Posted: Updated Apr 7, 2017
Photo credit: Moroccan lentil stew recipe Photo, Roberto Caruso and Sian Richards
Dear Chatelaine,
Moroccan cuisine is one of the finest cuisine in the world, please do not ruined it with these kind of recipes. This has nothing to do with a moroccan cuisine.
if you do not know the difference between moroccan cuisine and indian/pakistani ones ask for clarification.
sabrinine on
Moroccan or not this is a great recipe. Try it.
sandy on
This isn’t Moroccan, Indian or Pakistani. It’s just curried lentils and I am sure it’s delicious, although I would substitute cilantro for the parsley.
segyyz on
I added tofu for an extra protein boost … this is delicious, wherever the recipe originates.
Eileen on
