Moroccan lentil stew

Prep 10 min
Total 45 min
Makes 4 Servings

Enjoy a taste of Morocco at dinner tonight with a stew that pairs dynamic spices with healthy legumes to create a low-calorie, high-protein meal.

Ingredients

2 tsp
canola oil
1
medium onion, finely chopped
2 tbsp
Madras curry paste
1 cup
red lentils, rinsed
3 cups
water
796-mL can
diced tomatoes
1/2 tsp
salt
1/4 cup
slivered toasted almonds
1/4 cup
chopped parsley

Instructions

  • HEAT a large saucepan over medium-high. Add canola oil, then the onion. Cook, stirring often, until onion is soft, about 3 min. Add Madras curry paste, red lentils and water. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low. Simmer, partially covered, until lentils are tender and have absorbed all the liquid, about 30 min.
  • ADD diced tomatoes to lentils along with salt. Gently boil, uncovered, until stew reduces slightly, 5 to 10 min. Garnish with slivered almonds and parsley.

Nutrition

Calories 294
Protein 16 g
Carbohydrates 37 g
Fat 11 g
Fibre 9 g
Sodium 539 mg
Excellent source of Iron
Chatelaine Quickies: Moroccan Lentil Stew

Wine Pairings

Wine Chapoutier Belleruche Blanc Cotes-du-Rhone France

Red lentil curry
Pair it with: A right-on Rhône.

A slam dunk when it comes to earthy Moroccan spicing, this organic blend of grenache blanc, clairette and bourboulenc has a complex profile of orchard blossom, Golden Delicious apple and ripened quince.

Our pick: Chapoutier Belleruche Blanc Côtes-du-Rhône, France, $15.

Issue: March 2014

Photo credit: Moroccan lentil stew recipe Photo, Roberto Caruso and Sian Richards

( 65 ratings )

5 comments on “Moroccan lentil stew

  1. Dear Chatelaine,
    Moroccan cuisine is one of the finest cuisine in the world, please do not ruined it with these kind of recipes. This has nothing to do with a moroccan cuisine.
    if you do not know the difference between moroccan cuisine and indian/pakistani ones ask for clarification.

    Reply

  2. Moroccan or not this is a great recipe. Try it.

    Reply

  3. This isn’t Moroccan, Indian or Pakistani. It’s just curried lentils and I am sure it’s delicious, although I would substitute cilantro for the parsley.

    Reply

  4. I added tofu for an extra protein boost … this is delicious, wherever the recipe originates.

    Reply

  5. Why do I keep getting other recipes, advertisements, etc when all I want to see is HOLLANDAISE SAUCE??? I don’t care for your site and plan to cancel it.

    Reply

