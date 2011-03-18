Mexican lentil soup
Total 1 hour 15 min
Plus Cooking time: 40 minutes
Makes 8 to 10 servings
High in protein and fibre and under 200 calories. Hearty and delicious.
Ingredients
400-g bag
red or green lentils
1
large onion
2
red or green bell peppers
4
4
large garlic cloves
1 tbsp
8 cups
chicken or vegetable broth, or bouillon
1 tbsp
2 tsp
1 tsp
dried oregano leaves
1/2 to 1 tsp
1 tsp
black pepper
Instructions
- Wash lentils in a sieve, discarding any twigs and stones. Finely chop onion. Cut red peppers in half, remove seeds and chop into 1/4-inch (0.5-cm) pieces. Peel carrots. Chop carrots and celery into 1/4-inch (0.5-cm) pieces. Core and seed jalapeños, then mince along with garlic.
- Heat oil in a large saucepan set over medium-high heat. Add onion, red peppers, carrots, celery, jalapeños and garlic. Stir-fry until vegetables are slightly soft, about 8 minutes. Stir in lentils, broth, chili powder, cumin, oregano, 1/2 teaspoon (2 mL) salt and pepper. Bring mixture to a boil, stirring often. Cover and reduce heat to medium-low. Simmer until lentils and vegetables are tender, from 30 to 40 minutes. Taste and add more salt and seasonings, if needed.
- For a heartier consistency, remove about one-quarter of soup and place in bowl of a food processor fitted with a metal blade. Whirl until mixture is puréed. You may need to add a little water if mixture is too thick. Stir purée back into soup. Serve hot with a crusty baguette. Soup will keep well, covered, in the refrigerator up to 3 days or in the freezer up to 3 months.
Earthy cumin, hot peppers and a heap of seasonings give a heady boost to this soup that’s hearty enough to serve as a vegetarian entrée.
Nutrition
Calories 176
Protein 12.9 g
Carbohydrates 26.3 g
Fat 2.7 g
Fibre 5.6 g
Sodium 741 mg
4 ways to blend and puree soup
Posted: Mar 18, 2011
Photo credit: Roberto Caruso
I made this delicious soup, but I am curious as to why the sodium content is so high? 741 mg per serving. Is this a typo?
Chatelaine girl on
This is my favourite red lentil soup. I make it all the time and my family loves it too.
lppires on
Chatelaine girl, I suspect they are basing the sodium calculation on commercially prepared stock. I make my own from scratch with no sodium added so that I can control the amount of sodium in my recipes. Well worth the extra effort if you are concerned (as we all should be) about sodium consumption.
segyyz on
This recipe is delicious. If you use red lentils, I would recommend cooking the vegetables 10 or 12 minutes initially, because the red lentils need less simmering time since they dissolve more easily than the green.
Ann Mitchell on
Just made this, following the recipe exactly…. this is DELICIOUS!
Mirielle on
The instructions do not match the recipe. Flour, icing sugar, cream cheese, apricot jam?? (I made this before and they were correct.) Can someone post correct instructions? Thank you!
Roma Ferrell on
Thank you!
Roma Ferrell on
