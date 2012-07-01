Lentil, kale and sausage soup

Prep 10 min
Total 35 min
Serves 6

Ingredients

2 tbsp
olive oil
2
Italian sausages
1
large onion, finely chopped
1
leek, white part only, sliced
3
carrots, diced
2
garlic cloves, minced
156-mL can
tomato paste
1 tsp
coriander
1 tsp
salt
1 small bunch
kale, stems removed, chopped, about 8 cups
540-mL can
lentils, drained and rinsed
grated parmesan, optional

Instructions

  • Heat a large, wide saucepan over medium. Add oil, then sausages. Turn sausages occasionally until they lose their pink colour, 4 to 6 min. Remove to a plate. Add onion, leek, carrots and garlic to pan. Cook until onion starts to soften, about 3 min. Meanwhile, thinly slice sausages. Stir in tomato paste, coriander, salt, sausages and any juices. Continue to cook, stirring frequently, until flavour develops, 5 more min. Pour in 4 cups water. Bring to a boil. Stir in kale and reduce heat to medium. Cover and gently boil, stirring occasionally, until kale is tender, 5 to 7 min. Stir in lentils. If soup is too thick, stir in more water. Ladle soup into bowls. Sprinkle with parmesan. Serve immediately.

Nutrition

Calories 308
Protein 16 g
Carbohydrates 36 g
Fat 13 g
Fibre 8 g
Sodium 857 mg
Photo credit: John Cullen

4 comments on “Lentil, kale and sausage soup

  1. Hello, has anyone tried to freeze this soup?

    • No, but I tried it on the second day and found it to be not as tasty as fresh. The best quality of this soup in my opinion is its freshness – because it isn’t cooked for a long time the vegetables remain fresh.

  2. This soup is a go to for me! A crowd pleasing/ comfort food/ quick meal… Have been making since it printed in the magazine a few years ago…. One thing I will say is quality Italian sausages make a difference! I’ve also made it with fresh chorizo and it’s delicious!

  3. rubbish

