Heat a large saucepan over medium. Add oil, then onion, carrot, celery, garlic and chili flakes. Cook until vegetables are slightly tender, about 3 min. Add tomatoes, beans, broth, parmesan rind, pasta and 3/4 cup water. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer, covered, until pasta is tender, 10 to 11 min. Remove and discard parmesan rind. Stir in spinach. Garnish with grated parmesan and basil.
Nutrition
Calories222
Protein11 g
Carbohydrates39 g
Fat4 g
Fibre6 g
Sodium886 mg
Advertisement
Try this easy pumpkin lentil soup
Wine Pairings
Tangy, bright chianti
The classic red from gorgeous Tuscany makes a traditional pairing for tomato-based Italian dishes like Easy Minestrone. This one tastes of fresh berry and plum, with a zesty sharpness that enhances bold Mediterranean flavours.
Best soup I ever made!!
Angele capaldi on
Kowalstwo artystyczne
http://www.x3F9zhrnKt.com/x3F9zhrnKt
Edmond Gerster on