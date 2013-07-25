Easy minestrone

Prep 15 min
Total 30 min
Serves 4

Ingredients

2 tsp
olive oil
1
onion, diced
1
carrot, peeled and diced
1
celery stalk, diced
1
garlic clove, minced
1/4 tsp
hot-red-chili-flakes
796-mL can
diced tomatoes
1/2 540-mL can
romano beans, drained and rinsed
450 mL
vegetable broth, about 1/2 900-mL carton
parmesan rind
3/4 cup
tubetti pasta
2 cups
packed spinach
2 tbsp
grated parmesan
1/4 cup
chopped fresh basil

Instructions

  • Heat a large saucepan over medium. Add oil, then onion, carrot, celery, garlic and chili flakes. Cook until vegetables are slightly tender, about 3 min. Add tomatoes, beans, broth, parmesan rind, pasta and 3/4 cup water. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer, covered, until pasta is tender, 10 to 11 min. Remove and discard parmesan rind. Stir in spinach. Garnish with grated parmesan and basil.

Nutrition

Calories 222
Protein 11 g
Carbohydrates 39 g
Fat 4 g
Fibre 6 g
Sodium 886 mg
Wine Pairings

Tangy, bright chianti

The classic red from gorgeous Tuscany makes a traditional pairing for tomato-based Italian dishes like Easy Minestrone. This one tastes of fresh berry and plum, with a zesty sharpness that enhances bold Mediterranean flavours.

Gabbiano Chianti Classico, Italy, $17.

Posted:

Written by:

Photo credit: Roberto Caruso

( 195 ratings )

2 comments on “Easy minestrone

  1. Best soup I ever made!!

    Reply

