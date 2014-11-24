Creamy chicken with cheddar biscuits
Prep 25 min
Total 1 hour 10 min
Makes 6 Servings
A variation of the classic chicken pot-pie, this dish uses cheddar biscuits for the crust.
Advertisement
Ingredients
1 1/2 cups
2 tbsp
chopped fresh thyme
1 tsp
4
skinless, boneless chicken breasts, cut into bite-sized pieces, about 1 kg
1 tbsp
1
small sweet potato, peeled and cut into small cubes
1
celery stalk, thinly sliced
2-Jan
red bell pepper, chopped
2-Jan
onion, chopped
3 tbsp
1/4 cup
all-purpose flour
1/2 cup
frozen peas
FOR CRUST
1 1/4 cups
all-purpose flour
2 tsp
2 tsp
3/4 tsp
3 tbsp
cold unsalted butter, cubed
3/4 cup
grated old cheddar
1
1/4 cup
Instructions
- PREHEAT oven to 375F. Heat 1 1/2 cups milk with thyme and 1 tsp salt in a large frying pan over medium-high. When simmering, add chicken. Cook, stirring often, until firm, about 6 min. Transfer chicken to a platter. Pour liquid out of pan and set aside.
- RETURN pan to burner. Add oil, then sweet potato, celery, pepper and onion. Stir often until vegetables begin to soften, 2 to 3 min. Transfer vegetables to same platter as chicken.
- Add butter to same pan. Gradually whisk in 1/4 cup flour and cook 1 min. Gradually whisk in poaching liquid. Whisk until sauce is smooth and thickened, 2 to 3 min. Stir in peas, chicken and vegetable mixture. Season with pepper. Stir to combine. Transfer filling into an 8-in.-square baking dish and place on a rimmed baking sheet. Set aside.
- STIR 1 1/4 cups flour with baking powder, sugar and 3/4 tsp salt in a large bowl. Using the back of a fork, mash in butter until crumbly. Stir in cheese. Whisk egg with 1/4 cup milk in a medium bowl. Pour egg mixture into flour and stir until just moistened. Turn out dough onto a floured counter and gently knead until it comes together. Shape into a log about 9 in. long and 2 1/2 in. wide. Slice into 9 rounds. Lay on top of the chicken mixture. Brush tops of dough with more milk.
- BAKE in centre of oven until biscuit tops are dark golden and filling is bubbly, about 25 min. Let stand 10 min before serving.
Nutrition
Calories 572
Protein 50 g
Carbohydrates 38 g
Fat 24 g
Fibre 3 g
Advertisement
Filed under
Posted: Updated Nov 24, 2014
Photo credit: Angus Fergusson
Where is the sodium in the nutrition list? Important for many us us.
nancy.bell@yahoo.ca on
I want to print this recipe but there is no print command on the screen and where is the recipe box that I would like to save it in if it can be saved.
irvineco on
how do you print this???????????????????????????
s.t. on
What on earth is Jan in recipe for creamy chicken with cheddar biscuits? Referring to red bell pepper and onion read 2 Jan for each.
Shirley lumbard on