Smoked-trout chowder recipe

Prep 15 min
Total 45 min
Makes 6 Servings

Preserved fish, like local smoked trout, give this everyday soup a satisfying boost of flavour.

Ingredients

2 tbsp
butter
2
celery stalks, chopped
2
medium carrots, chopped
1
onion, chopped
2 tbsp
all-purpose flour
1 tsp
salt
3
medium Yukon Gold potatoes, cut into 1/2-in. cubes
1/4 cup
dry white wine
3 cups
vegetable broth
1 1/2 cups
milk
1 tsp
herbes de Provence
1/2 cup
35% cream
200-g pkg
peppered smoked trout, skin discarded, flaked
2 tbsp
chopped fresh parsley

Instructions

  • Melt butter in a large pot over medium. Add celery, carrots and onion. Sprinkle with flour and salt. Cook, stirring frequently, until carrots start to soften, about 5 min.
  • Add potatoes, wine, broth, milk and herbes de Provence. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to medium-low. Simmer, partially covered, until potatoes are tender, about 15 min. Stir in cream and trout. Continue simmering for 2 min. Ladle into bowls and top with parsley
    just before serving.

Nutrition

Calories 283
Protein 14 g
Carbohydrates 26 g
Fat 14 g
Fibre 2 g
Sodium 1459 mg
Issue: February 2013

Photo credit: Photo by Angus Fergusson

2 comments on “Smoked-trout chowder recipe

  1. We loved this dish, it had a great taste and texture. I used frozen hash brown for the potatoes, which worked well.

