Homemade pecan-cranberry granola

Makes 4 Cups

Make it in just 10 minutes: It’s a quick, simple and healthy snack without excess sugar.

Ingredients

1/2 cup
honey
1/3 cup
vegetable oil
2 tsp
vanilla
1/4 tsp
salt
1/4 tsp
cinnamon
3 cups
large-flake oats
100-g pkg
halved pecans, about 1 cup
1 cup
pepitas
1 cup
dried cranberries

Instructions

  • Whisk honey with oil, vanilla, salt and cinnamon in a large bowl. Add oats, pecans and pepita seeds. Stir to coat.
  • Heat 2 large non-stick frying pans over medium-high (using two pans cuts cooking time in half). When hot, divide oat mixture between pans. Cook, stirring frequently, about 1 min, then reduce heat to medium. Continue stirring, adjusting heat as needed, until golden and toasted, about 6 more min. Stir in cranberries.
  • Transfer to a baking sheet to cool completely. Granola will keep well, stored in an airtight container at room temperature, for up to 1 week.

Variations

Seed swap: In place of pepita seeds, use 1 cup raw peeled sunflower seeds or 1/2 cup sesame seeds.

Just nuts: Omit cranberries. Double quantity of nuts, replacing berries with almonds or walnut halves.

Orange-apricot: Sub chopped dried apricots for cranberries, and zest an orange over finished granola.

Fragrant spices: In place of cinnamon, use 1/4 tsp ground ginger, grated nutmeg or a combination.

Three ways to use it

5-min dessert: Grate peeled apples and pears. Firmly press into ramekins, stopping 1/2 in. from rim. Scatter granola overtop. Microwave on high for about 3 min, until fruit is tender.

Movie snack: Stir 4 cups popcorn with 1 cup granola in a large bowl. Store in resealable bags.

Crunchy salad: Scatter 1/4 cup granola over your favourite spinach salad for extra crunch.

Nutrition

Calories 515
Protein 11 g
Carbohydrates 59 g
Fat 29 g
Fibre 6 g
Sodium 80 mg
Slow-cooker granola

Photo credit: John Cullen

