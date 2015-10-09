Homemade pecan-cranberry granola
Make it in just 10 minutes: It’s a quick, simple and healthy snack without excess sugar.
Advertisement
Ingredients
Instructions
- Whisk honey with oil, vanilla, salt and cinnamon in a large bowl. Add oats, pecans and pepita seeds. Stir to coat.
- Heat 2 large non-stick frying pans over medium-high (using two pans cuts cooking time in half). When hot, divide oat mixture between pans. Cook, stirring frequently, about 1 min, then reduce heat to medium. Continue stirring, adjusting heat as needed, until golden and toasted, about 6 more min. Stir in cranberries.
- Transfer to a baking sheet to cool completely. Granola will keep well, stored in an airtight container at room temperature, for up to 1 week.
Variations
Seed swap: In place of pepita seeds, use 1 cup raw peeled sunflower seeds or 1/2 cup sesame seeds.
Just nuts: Omit cranberries. Double quantity of nuts, replacing berries with almonds or walnut halves.
Orange-apricot: Sub chopped dried apricots for cranberries, and zest an orange over finished granola.
Fragrant spices: In place of cinnamon, use 1/4 tsp ground ginger, grated nutmeg or a combination.
Three ways to use it
5-min dessert: Grate peeled apples and pears. Firmly press into ramekins, stopping 1/2 in. from rim. Scatter granola overtop. Microwave on high for about 3 min, until fruit is tender.
Movie snack: Stir 4 cups popcorn with 1 cup granola in a large bowl. Store in resealable bags.
Crunchy salad: Scatter 1/4 cup granola over your favourite spinach salad for extra crunch.
Nutrition
Advertisement
Slow-cooker granola
Filed under
Posted: Updated Oct 9, 2015
Photo credit: John Cullen
What is the serving size that corresponds to the nutritional info? Or is the nutritional info for the whole batch?
Lisa A on
What is the serving size for the nutritional information provided?
Loreen on
What is the serving size for the granola?
Pat Stewart on