Variations

Seed swap: In place of pepita seeds, use 1 cup raw peeled sunflower seeds or 1/2 cup sesame seeds.

Just nuts: Omit cranberries. Double quantity of nuts, replacing berries with almonds or walnut halves.

Orange-apricot: Sub chopped dried apricots for cranberries, and zest an orange over finished granola.

Fragrant spices: In place of cinnamon, use 1/4 tsp ground ginger, grated nutmeg or a combination.

Three ways to use it

5-min dessert: Grate peeled apples and pears. Firmly press into ramekins, stopping 1/2 in. from rim. Scatter granola overtop. Microwave on high for about 3 min, until fruit is tender.

Movie snack: Stir 4 cups popcorn with 1 cup granola in a large bowl. Store in resealable bags.

Crunchy salad: Scatter 1/4 cup granola over your favourite spinach salad for extra crunch.