Homemade chocolate-pretzel granola bars
We thought homemade granola bars took hours to make and bake. Then we discovered this easy stovetop method. Make a batch this Sunday for easy weekday treats!
Advertisement
Ingredients
Instructions
- HEAT a large non-stick frying pan over medium-high. Add quick oats, stirring often, until browned, 4 to 5 min. Set aside.
- STIR unsalted butter, creamed honey and packed brown sugar in a large saucepan set over medium-high. Bring to a boil, stirring until sugar dissolves. Remove from heat and stir in oats, puffed-rice cereal, chopped pretzels and flax seeds until combined.
- SCRAPE into a greased 8×8-in. baking dish. Smooth top, then sprinkle with chocolate chips. Refrigerate until firm, about 30 min. Cut into bars. Let stand at room temperature 5 min before serving. Keeps well, refrigerated in a resealable plastic bag, up to 1 week.
Variations
Gingerbread granola bars
1. Spray an 8×8-in. baking dish lightly with oil. Heat a large non-stick frying pan over medium-high. Add 1 1/4 cups quick oats and 1/2 cup chopped pecans, stirring often, until browned, 4 to 5 min. Set aside.
2. Combine 1/4 cup each unsalted butter, creamed honey and packed brown sugar with 1 tsp cinnamon, 1/4 tsp ground ginger and a 1/8 tsp cloves in a large saucepan over medium-high. Bring to a boil, stirring until sugar dissolves.
3. Remove from heat and stir in oat mixture, 1 cup puffed rice cereal, 1/4 cup finely chopped candied ginger and 2 tbsp flax seeds until combined.
4. Scrape into prepared dish and smooth top with a spatula. Refrigerate until firm, about 30 min. Cut into bars. Keeps well refrigerated in a resealable plastic bag for up to 1 week. Let stand at room temperature for 5 min before serving.
Blueberry-cinnamon granola bars
1. Cover 1/4 cup dried blueberries with warm water in a small bowl for 5 min. Drain and pat dry with paper towel.
2. Spray an 8×8-in. baking dish lightly with oil. Heat a large non-stick frying pan over medium-high. Add 1 1/4 cups quick oats and 1/2 cup sliced almonds, stirring often, until browned, 4 to 5 min. Set aside.
3. Combine 1/4 cup each unsalted butter, creamed honey and packed brown sugar with 1 tsp cinnamon in a large saucepan over medium-high. Bring to a boil, stirring until sugar dissolves. Remove from heat and stir in oat mixture, 1 cup puffed rice cereal, blueberries and 2 tbsp flax seeds until combined.
4. Scrape into prepared dish and smooth top with a spatula. Refrigerate until firm, about 30 min. Cut into bars. Keeps well refrigerated in a resealable plastic bag for up to 1 week. Let stand at room temperature for 5 min before serving.
Gorp granola bars
1. Cover 1/4 raisins with warm water in a small bowl for 5 min. Drain and pat dry with paper towel.
2. Spray an 8×8-in. baking dish lightly with oil. Heat a large non-stick frying pan over medium-high. Add 1 1/4 cups quick oats and 1/2 cup chopped, salted peanuts, stirring often, until browned, 4 to 5 min. Set aside.
3. Combine 1/4 cup each unsalted butter, creamed honey and packed brown sugar in a large saucepan over medium-high. Bring to a boil, stirring until sugar dissolves.
4. Remove from heat and stir in oat mixture, 1 cup puffed rice cereal, raisins and 2 tbsp flax seeds until combined.
5. Scrape into prepared dish, then sprinkle 1/3 cup m&m’s evenly overtop. Smooth top with a spatula. Refrigerate until firm, about 30 min. Cut into bars. Keeps well refrigerated in a resealable plastic bag for up to 1 week. Let stand at room temperature for 5 min before serving.
Dark chocolate-cherry granola bars
1. Cover 1/4 cup finely chopped dried cherries with warm water in a small bowl for 5 min. Drain and pat dry with paper towel.
2. Spray an 8×8-in. baking dish lightly with oil. Heat a large non-stick frying pan over medium-high. Add 1 1/4 cups quick oats and 1/2 cup sliced almonds, stirring often, until browned, 4 to 5 min. Set aside.
3. Combine 1/4 cup each unsalted butter, creamed honey and packed brown sugar in a large saucepan over medium-high. Bring to a boil, stirring until sugar dissolves.
4. Remove from heat and stir in oat mixture, 1 cup puffed rice cereal, cherries and 2 tbsp flax seeds until combined.
5. Scrape into prepared dish, then sprinkle 1/3 cup dark chocolate chips evenly overtop. Smooth top with a spatula. Refrigerate until firm, about 30 min. Cut into bars. Keeps well refrigerated in a resealable plastic bag for up to 1 week. Let stand at room temperature for 5 min before serving.
Nutrition
Advertisement
Filed under
Issue: Target 2013
Posted: Sep 25, 2013
Photo credit: Chocolate-pretzel bar recipe
please leave calories, fat, carb and so on. As a life time weight watchers, this is major for my points dianegracejane
dianegracejane on
Best granola bar recipe to date! After my butter/sugars mix came to a boil I stirred constantly for 3-4 minutes, I found this added to the flavor but also the stiffness of the bar, making this the best recipe by far, as the granola bars hold together without refrigeration.
charissa on
Love these bars! Instead of pretzels I use sunflower seeds and add in some chia seeds too. I prefer mini chocolate chips too and stir them in. I make these almost weekly for my kids lunches. They don’t last long.
Lori on