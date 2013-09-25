Variations

Gingerbread granola bars

1. Spray an 8×8-in. baking dish lightly with oil. Heat a large non-stick frying pan over medium-high. Add 1 1/4 cups quick oats and 1/2 cup chopped pecans, stirring often, until browned, 4 to 5 min. Set aside.

2. Combine 1/4 cup each unsalted butter, creamed honey and packed brown sugar with 1 tsp cinnamon, 1/4 tsp ground ginger and a 1/8 tsp cloves in a large saucepan over medium-high. Bring to a boil, stirring until sugar dissolves.

3. Remove from heat and stir in oat mixture, 1 cup puffed rice cereal, 1/4 cup finely chopped candied ginger and 2 tbsp flax seeds until combined.

4. Scrape into prepared dish and smooth top with a spatula. Refrigerate until firm, about 30 min. Cut into bars. Keeps well refrigerated in a resealable plastic bag for up to 1 week. Let stand at room temperature for 5 min before serving.

Blueberry-cinnamon granola bars

1. Cover 1/4 cup dried blueberries with warm water in a small bowl for 5 min. Drain and pat dry with paper towel.

2. Spray an 8×8-in. baking dish lightly with oil. Heat a large non-stick frying pan over medium-high. Add 1 1/4 cups quick oats and 1/2 cup sliced almonds, stirring often, until browned, 4 to 5 min. Set aside.

3. Combine 1/4 cup each unsalted butter, creamed honey and packed brown sugar with 1 tsp cinnamon in a large saucepan over medium-high. Bring to a boil, stirring until sugar dissolves. Remove from heat and stir in oat mixture, 1 cup puffed rice cereal, blueberries and 2 tbsp flax seeds until combined.

4. Scrape into prepared dish and smooth top with a spatula. Refrigerate until firm, about 30 min. Cut into bars. Keeps well refrigerated in a resealable plastic bag for up to 1 week. Let stand at room temperature for 5 min before serving.

Gorp granola bars

1. Cover 1/4 raisins with warm water in a small bowl for 5 min. Drain and pat dry with paper towel.

2. Spray an 8×8-in. baking dish lightly with oil. Heat a large non-stick frying pan over medium-high. Add 1 1/4 cups quick oats and 1/2 cup chopped, salted peanuts, stirring often, until browned, 4 to 5 min. Set aside.

3. Combine 1/4 cup each unsalted butter, creamed honey and packed brown sugar in a large saucepan over medium-high. Bring to a boil, stirring until sugar dissolves.

4. Remove from heat and stir in oat mixture, 1 cup puffed rice cereal, raisins and 2 tbsp flax seeds until combined.

5. Scrape into prepared dish, then sprinkle 1/3 cup m&m’s evenly overtop. Smooth top with a spatula. Refrigerate until firm, about 30 min. Cut into bars. Keeps well refrigerated in a resealable plastic bag for up to 1 week. Let stand at room temperature for 5 min before serving.

Dark chocolate-cherry granola bars

1. Cover 1/4 cup finely chopped dried cherries with warm water in a small bowl for 5 min. Drain and pat dry with paper towel.

2. Spray an 8×8-in. baking dish lightly with oil. Heat a large non-stick frying pan over medium-high. Add 1 1/4 cups quick oats and 1/2 cup sliced almonds, stirring often, until browned, 4 to 5 min. Set aside.

3. Combine 1/4 cup each unsalted butter, creamed honey and packed brown sugar in a large saucepan over medium-high. Bring to a boil, stirring until sugar dissolves.

4. Remove from heat and stir in oat mixture, 1 cup puffed rice cereal, cherries and 2 tbsp flax seeds until combined.

5. Scrape into prepared dish, then sprinkle 1/3 cup dark chocolate chips evenly overtop. Smooth top with a spatula. Refrigerate until firm, about 30 min. Cut into bars. Keeps well refrigerated in a resealable plastic bag for up to 1 week. Let stand at room temperature for 5 min before serving.