Coconut hazelnut biscotti
Makes 3 Dozen cookies
These biscotti are very much of the coffee shop style, just like the ones sold in the glass jar or packaged to take home. The subtle licorice taste of the anise seed really does cleanse the palate after a coffee.
Ingredients
1/2 cup
3/4 cup
1
1 tsp
1/4 tsp
1 cup
whole hazelnuts, toasted and peeled
1/2 cup
sweetened flaked coconut
1 tbsp
whole anise seeds, or fennel seeds
1 1/2 cups
all-purpose flour
1 1/2 tsp
1/2 tsp
1
egg, mixed with 1 tbsp water, for brushing
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 325F and line 2 baking trays with parchment paper.
- Whisk the oil, sugar, egg, egg white and extracts together until evenly blended (you can do this by hand or with electric beaters). Stir in the hazelnuts, coconut and anise or fennel seed.
- In a separate bowl, stir the flour, baking powder and salt to combine, then add to the egg mixture, blending well (the dough will be sticky). Divide the batter evenly between the two prepared trays and with floured hands, shape the dough into 2 logs the length of the baking tray. Brush the surface of the dough with the egg wash.
- Bake for about 30 minutes, until the cookie logs are evenly browned (they will have spread out). Allow the cookie logs to cool for 15 minutes.
- While still warm, slice the biscotti into ½-inch slices using a chef’s knife and return the biscotti to the baking trays, laying them flat and with just a small space between them. Return the biscotti to the oven and bake until the just begin to brown around the edges, 15 to 20 minutes. Cool the biscotti on the tray.
- The biscotti can be stored in an airtight container for up to a month.
Recipe by Anna Olsen, from Back to Baking, Whitecap Book, 2011
Nutrition
