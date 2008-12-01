This popular recipe from Anna Olson’s cookbook, In the Kitchen with Anna, is a favourite among pastry chefs and one decadent treat you’ll want to indulge in again and again

The recipe has not been tested by the Chatelaine Test Kitchen.

TALE:

My head pastry chef at Olson Foods + Bakery, Andrea, brought this recipe to my attention. She is an excellent baker, and we go way back. She started with me as a high school co-op student, while I was just picking up professional baking myself on the job, so we learned together. That was about 15 years ago, and after her stint at cooking school and gaining other work experience, I’m thrilled that we are working together again after all these years.

TECHNIQUE:

This is a simple recipe to execute – you gather the ingredients and layer them, basically. The challenge is in waiting for them after they’ve finished baking!

TASTE:

This is decadence in a pan. The sinful combination of chocolate, toffee and almonds enveloped in condensed milk that caramelizes as it bakes is irresistible. At least these have oats in them to redeem themselves, just a little bit.