Anna Olson’s chocolate almond toffee bars
- Preheat the oven to 350°F (180°C). Grease and line an 8-inch (2 L) square pan with parchment paper so that the paper hangs over the sides of the pan.
- Stir the oats, graham crumbs and salt in a bowl to combine, then stir in the melted butter. Press the crumbly oat mixture into the prepared pan. Sprinkle Skor bits evenly on top, followed by chocolate chips and sliced almonds. Pour condensed milk evenly over pan (it will sink in as it bakes) and bake for 30 to 40 minutes, or until the top is golden brown and the edges are bubbling. Cool to room temperature in the pan, then chill for at least 4 hours before slicing into bars.
- Store toffee bars in the refrigerator for up to a week.
This popular recipe from Anna Olson’s cookbook, In the Kitchen with Anna, is a favourite among pastry chefs and one decadent treat you’ll want to indulge in again and again
My head pastry chef at Olson Foods + Bakery, Andrea, brought this recipe to my attention. She is an excellent baker, and we go way back. She started with me as a high school co-op student, while I was just picking up professional baking myself on the job, so we learned together. That was about 15 years ago, and after her stint at cooking school and gaining other work experience, I’m thrilled that we are working together again after all these years.
This is a simple recipe to execute – you gather the ingredients and layer them, basically. The challenge is in waiting for them after they’ve finished baking!
This is decadence in a pan. The sinful combination of chocolate, toffee and almonds enveloped in condensed milk that caramelizes as it bakes is irresistible. At least these have oats in them to redeem themselves, just a little bit.
Posted: Dec 1, 2008
Flattered that Chatelaine enjoys my photograph of Anna’s bars – I’d probably appreciate the compliment more if you’d asked permission to use it, rather than just stealing it from another site.
Irene Powell on
This recipe is missing the graham crumbs in the ingredient list but mentions it in the instructions. 1/2 cup of graham cracker crumbs.
Evelyn on