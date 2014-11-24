Charcut’s buttery soft pretzel sticks

Prep 15 min
Total 1 hour 45 min
Makes 6 Servings

Ingredients

1 3/4 cups
all-purpose flour
1 1/2 tsp
quick-rise instant yeast
3/4 tsp
kosher salt
1 tsp
packed brown sugar
1 tsp
baking soda
1 tbsp
unsalted butter, melted
Dijon mustard

Instructions

  • Stir flour with yeast, 1/4 tsp salt and sugar in the bowl of an electric stand mixer with paddle attachment, until combined. Add 3/4 cup lukewarm water and beat on medium speed until mixed, about 5 min. Remove dough from paddle and bowl. Lightly spray bowl with oil and return dough. Cover with a damp kitchen towel (not terry cloth) and let rise at room temperature until doubled in size, about 1 hour.
  • Divide dough into 6 equal portions on a lightly floured counter. Cover with kitchen towel and let sit for 20 more min.
  • Preheat oven to 475F. Lightly spray a baking sheet with oil. Roll each portion of dough into a 10-in. baguette-style stick. Lay crosswise on prepared sheet. Stir baking soda with 1/4 cup hot water. Generously brush dough with mixture, then sprinkle with remaining 1/2 tsp salt.
  • Bake in centre of oven until golden, 8 to 10 min. Remove from oven and immediately brush with butter. Serve with mustard and Smoked Flatiron Steak.

Nutrition

Calories 110
Protein 4 g
Carbohydrates 6 g
Fat 9 g
Sodium 518 mg
Photo credit: Angus Fergusson

One comment on “Charcut’s buttery soft pretzel sticks

