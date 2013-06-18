Homemade horseradish

Makes 1 1/2 cups

Make other condiments jealous with this peppery sauce. It packs the perfect kicked-up punch when it’s made from scratch.

Ingredients

1 1/4 cups
peeled and cubed fresh horseradish root, about 250 g
3/4 cup
white vinegar
1 tsp
granulated sugar
1 tsp
salt

Instructions

  • WHIRL horseradish with vinegar, sugar and salt in a food processor until finely chopped but not puréed, 30 sec to 1 min. (Tip: Be careful removing the lid; try not to inhale the strong aroma.) Scrape into a 500-mL jar and refrigerate up to 1 month.

Four ways to use it

Modern cocktail sauce: Stir 1/2 cup Beet Horseradish with 1/2 cup ketchup, 1 tsp Worcestershire and 2 tbsp lemon juice until smooth. Serve with chilled peeled jumbo shrimp.

Horseradish mash: Boil 5 chopped medium Yukon Gold potatoes until tender. Drain, then mash in pot over low with 1/2 cup Creamy Horseradish, 1/4 cup each milk and sour cream and 1/4 tsp salt.

Steak house burgers: Mix 450 g lean ground beef with 2 tbsp Homemade horseradish. Form into 4 patties. Sprinkle with 1/4 tsp salt and season with fresh pepper. Cook in a lightly oiled frying pan over medium-high or on the barbecue. Top with grilled red onions and crumbled blue cheese.

Spicy slaw: Combine a 397-g bag coleslaw with 1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley and 1/2 cup Creamy Horseradish. Refrigerate at least 1 hour before serving.

Nutrition

Calories 11
Carbohydrates 3 g
Fibre 1 g
Sodium 25 mg
Issue: June 2013

Photo credit: Homemade horseradish recipes</br>Photo by Roberto Caruso

