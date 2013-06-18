WHIRL horseradish with vinegar, sugar and salt in a food processor until finely chopped but not puréed, 30 sec to 1 min. (Tip: Be careful removing the lid; try not to inhale the strong aroma.) Scrape into a 500-mL jar and refrigerate up to 1 month.
Four ways to use it
Modern cocktail sauce: Stir 1/2 cup Beet Horseradish with 1/2 cup ketchup, 1 tsp Worcestershire and 2 tbsp lemon juice until smooth. Serve with chilled peeled jumbo shrimp.
Horseradish mash: Boil 5 chopped medium Yukon Gold potatoes until tender. Drain, then mash in pot over low with 1/2 cup Creamy Horseradish, 1/4 cup each milk and sour cream and 1/4 tsp salt.
Steak house burgers: Mix 450 g lean ground beef with 2 tbsp Homemade horseradish. Form into 4 patties. Sprinkle with 1/4 tsp salt and season with fresh pepper. Cook in a lightly oiled frying pan over medium-high or on the barbecue. Top with grilled red onions and crumbled blue cheese.
Spicy slaw: Combine a 397-g bag coleslaw with 1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley and 1/2 cup Creamy Horseradish. Refrigerate at least 1 hour before serving.
