Jello-y cucumber refresher

Prep 15 min
Plus 2 hours refrigeration
Serves 6

Jiggly jelly is the very essence of retro cool. In days of yore (August 1977 to be exact), Chatelaine featured this confection, flavoured with lime, lemon and cucumber for crunch, is it a starter, salad or dessert? Make it and find out!

Ingredients

85-g pkg
lime jelly powder
85-g pkg
lemon jelly powder
1 1/2 cups
boiling water
2 1/4 cups
lemon-lime soda
1 tbsp
lemon juice or vinegar
1
medium cucumber, thinly sliced

Instructions

  • DISSOLVE jelly powders in boiling water in a medium bowl. Add lemon-lime soda and lemon juice. Stir until foam settles.
  • CHILL until mixture just begins to congeal.
  • STIR in cucumber slices and chill 2 hours or until set.

Kitchen note: To achieve the glamourous effect of the salad in our photograph (above), let the gelatine chill in a bowl until the mixture just begins to congeal. How? Spoon a three-inch layer of the gelatine into the mold. Leave until partially congealed. Set cucumber slices into the gelatine, pushing them in to stand on end in a circle as in the photograph. Pour in almost all of the remaining gelatine and smooth with a spatula. Let chill or stand until set. Dip remaining cucumber slices one at a time into the leftover gelatine and arrange them in a single layer on top of the mold. Pour on remaining gelatine and smooth out. Chill at least two hours.

