4-ingredient no-knead bran bread
Prep 20 min
Total 1 hour 10 min
Plus Plus rising time
Serves 6
A rustic, four-ingredient loaf that’s perfect for soups, stews and sandwiches.
Instructions
- STIR 3 cups flour with wheat bran, yeast and salt in a large bowl. Stir in 1 2/3 cups water until blended. The dough will look wet and sticky. Cover bowl with plastic wrap. Let dough rest at least 12 hours, preferably 18, at room temperature. Dough is ready when its surface is dotted with bubbles.
- TRANSFER dough to a well-floured surface. Sprinkle with about 1/3 cup more flour and fold it over on itself once or twice. Dough will still be very soft. Cover loosely with plastic wrap and let rest about 15 min.
- SCATTER a generous handful of flour all over a cotton (do not use terry cloth) kitchen towel. Set aside. Using just enough flour (about 1/4 cup) to keep dough from sticking to the work surface or your fingers, gently and quickly shape dough into a ball. Place dough seam-side down on prepared towel and dust with more flour. Cover with another cotton towel. Let stand at room temperature until doubled in volume, about 2 hours. When it is ready, dough will not readily spring back when poked with a finger.
- PREHEAT oven to 450F for at least 30 min before dough is ready. Put a 6-to-8-L heavy covered pot (stainless steel or enamel) in oven as it heats. When dough is ready, carefully remove pot from oven and place on a heatproof surface. Remove top towel from dough. Slide your hand under the other towel and turn dough over into pot, seam-side up; it may look messy. (Don’t worry about the flour in the pot.) With oven mitts, shake pan once or twice if dough is unevenly distributed; it will straighten out as it bakes. Cover with lid and bake in centre of oven for 30 min. Remove lid and continue baking until top of loaf is golden brown, 15 to 30 more min. Remove bread to a rack to cool.
Nutrition
Calories 357
Protein 11 g
Carbohydrates 76 g
Fat 1 g
Fibre 6 g
Sodium 481 mg
