Parsnip, apple and leek soup

Prep 30 min
Total 1 hour 10 min
Serves 8

There are many wonderful layers of subtle flavours to this soup. Make it up to 2 days in advance and reheat, thinning with more broth if desired.

Less
Ingredients

1/4 cup
butter
3
leeks, white parts only, sliced
4
turnips or parsnips, peeled, cut into 1/2-in. pieces
900-mL carton
vegetable broth
2 cups
water
2
large yellow potatoes, cut into 1/2-in. pieces
2
gala apples, peeled and coarsely chopped
1/4 cup
chopped parsley
1 tsp
fresh thyme leaves
1/2 cup
10% cream

Garnish

1
parsnip or small turnip, peeled and thinly peeled into ribbons
1 tsp
canola oil

Instructions

  • MELT butter in a heavy pot over medium. Add leeks and sauté until tender, about 5 min. Stir in parsnips and cook, 5 min. Add broth, water, potatoes, apples, parsley and thyme. Boil, then reduce heat to medium-low. Simmer, covered, stirring occasionally, until potatoes are tender, about 30 min.
  • PREHEAT oven to 400F. Toss parsnip ribbons with oil. Arrange on a large baking sheet. Bake in centre of oven until golden and crispy, 8 to 10 min. (If using turnip, add 2 to 4 more min.)
  • PURÉE soup in batches in a blender. Return soup to pot. Stir in cream. Season with fresh pepper. Ladle into bowls and garnish with parsnip chips.

Nutrition

Calories 198
Protein 4 g
Carbohydrates 31 g
Fat 8 g
Fibre 4 g
Sodium 426 mg
Excellent source of Folate
How to make vegetable ribbons

Issue: October 2015

Photo credit: Photo, Erik Putz.

3 comments on “Parsnip, apple and leek soup

  1. I tried this yesterday but it was just okay. My family did not like it at all :(

  2. My friend made this and I would have licked the bowl if I could have. Best soup ever!

  3. ***** Sorry, just rated two stars by mistake: this is a five star for me and family, as we are devoted parsnip lovers! I am a Senior and what I find difficult, and would if not so familiar with soup making, is when a recipe says, for instance, turnips or parsnips and does not give the approximate size or measurement once chopped up. This is so very important, so that the correct balance of tastes is achieved. I used turkey stock as no vegetable stock. No fresh herbs this time of year so I used 1 TBS. dried parsley and 1/8 tsp. dried thyme powder. As well I added one teaspoon of salt and a mere dash of lemon juice. Actually, I did almost lick the pot! I can understand why some people would not like this as it is a bit on the sweet side, but nectar for us! (can I change rating to five stars any way?) J.S. North Bay ON
    ps I used some of the tender green parts of the leeks as hardly any white on the ones I bought – just don’t use the tough outer leaves higher up, and after chopping, rinse under cold water in a colander as there is sometimes sand in them.

