Nutty chicken and squash stew

Total 40 min
Serves 4

Ingredients

3 tbsp
olive oil, divided
8
skinless, boneless chicken thighs, cut into bite-sized cubes
1
medium onion, diced
1 tbsp
fresh grated ginger
2
garlic cloves, minced
796-mL can
diced tomatoes
400-g pkg
cubed butternut squash, cut into bite-sized pieces
1/2 tsp
salt
fresh pepper, to season
1
diced large zucchini
1/4 cup
smooth natural peanut butter
1/4 cup
water
1
green onion, thinly sliced (optional)
1/4 cup
chopped peanuts, (optional)

Instructions

  • HEAT 2 tbsp olive oil in a pot over medium-high. Add chicken pieces. Brown on both sides, about 5 min. Transfer to a plate. Discard any liquid. Reduce heat to medium, then add remaining 1 tbsp olive oil to same pot. Stir in onion. Cook, adding a splash of water if needed, until onion is soft, 5 min. Stir in ginger and garlic. Cook 1 min.
  • RETURN chicken to pot along with diced tomatoes, butternut squash and salt. Season with fresh pepper. Boil, then reduce heat to medium-low. Simmer, covered, for 8 min. Stir in zucchini. Continue cooking, covered, until vegetables are tender, about 5 more min.
  • WHISK smooth natural peanut butter and water in a small bowl. Add to stew and stir until warmed through, 2 min. Garnish with green onion and peanuts if desired.

 

Nutrition

Calories 558
Protein 48 g
Carbohydrates 29 g
Fat 29 g
Fibre 6 g
Sodium 738 mg
Issue: February 2016

Photo credit: Photo, Roberto Caruso.

One comment on “Nutty chicken and squash stew

  1. Seriously, Chatelaine? This recipe sucks. I am a well experienced cook I added a few things to deepen the flavor and it was worse than Thai Express. Don’t waste your time or money.

